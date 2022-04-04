That Time Guy Fieri Almost Set A Restaurant Dining Room On Fire

Most of us find ourselves at a Denny's from time to time — most likely for a weekend brunch or perhaps a tipsy late-night grub fest. The restaurant's roots can be traced back to 1953 when Harold Butler and Richard Jezak opened up Danny's Donuts in Lakewood, Calif. (via Denny's). After changing up the concept and tweaking its name to avoid confusion with another restaurant, Denny's expanded locations and introduced its legendary breakfast menu, featuring classic staples like the Grand Slam, biscuits with sausage gravy, and pancakes. Today, Denny's has nearly 1,500 locations spread out across every state in the country (via Scrape Hero). There are locations in 979 cities, with most Denny's restaurants being situated across California, only behind Texas and Florida. Houston, Texas, has 27 Dennys' restaurants alone.

