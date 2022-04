Following on from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against local rivals Wigan Athletic at the DW, Bolton Wanderers return home to face Portsmouth. There’s not much to play for now except a top half finish and pride, despite the noises coming out of the club from players and Evatt suggesting our doomed play-off chase is not yet done. They have to tow the party line but even if we won our last 6, it’s almost certain that it still wouldn’t be enough.

SOCCER ・ 13 HOURS AGO