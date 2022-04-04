ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Thomas

Cover picture for the articlePowerful and polished, Cameron Thomas is going to appeal to plenty of teams looking for a defensive end in the 2022 NFL Draft. Even though he was constantly double-teamed last season, Thomas used his strength and explosiveness to blow up many a play behind the line of scrimmage. Those traits combined...

