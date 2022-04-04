ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Farmers’ Almanac: Late April Storm Could Spawn a Few Tornadoes

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
Some April storms might give rise to tornadic activity over the Rockies and Plains, according to the Farmers' Almanac. "A major storm is anticipated for the...

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

