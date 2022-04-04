ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

James Gray to Helm Norman Mailer Series About Wild Legacy of the Controversial Author

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIhMo_0ez1ZsP300

Click here to read the full article.

“Ad Astra” director James Gray is giving his take on controversial author Norman Mailer for a new series.

Gray, whose own biographical “Armageddon Time” is a hopeful entry for this year’s Cannes , is set to helm a new TV series about Mailer’s life.

John Buffalo Mailer, the son of the writer (who died in 2007), will produce the project, currently titled “Mailer,” through his Mailer Tuchman Media production company.

Mailer was the author of “The Naked and the Dead,” “The Executioner’s Song,” and “The White Negro: Superficial Reflections on the Hipster,” among other novels that proved to be cultural touchstones or controversy-stoking tomes — often in the same text. His work reflected on the evolution of Americana, from World War II to the advent of the internet. Mailer’s relationships with fellow literary icons Truman Capote and Gore Vidal will be fodder for the series, as will Mailer’s six wives and numerous mistresses, as Deadline reported.

“Mailer” is based on J. Michael Lennon’s biography, “Norman Mailer: A Double Life.”

“It’s hard to come up with another individual whose voice meant more in his time than Norman Mailer’s,” writer-director Gray said in a press statement. “He chronicled humanity in all its outrageous and ugly glory through a lens that was uniquely his own. I look forward to the exciting challenge of examining his wild legacy through this series.”

Mailer’s son John Buffalo Mailer added that the series is going to be a “no-holds-barred, pull-no-punches, intimate chronicle” of his father’s life.

“As we examine this unique cultural moment we are experiencing today in America, looking back on how we got here through one of the most fascinating, prophetic, and controversial lenses of the 20th century will be an extraordinary tool in terms of understanding how far we have come, and how far we still have yet to go,” John Buffalo Mailer said. “I cannot imagine a better visionary voice to bring this journey to life today than James Gray. We are honored that it will be in his hands.”

Rudy Langlais will also executive produce alongside Mailer, Martin Tuchman, and Jennifer Gelfer.

“Mailer” marks Gray’s first full television series. The “Lost City of Z” filmmaker directed one episode of SundanceTV’s “The Red Road” in 2014.

Gray’s latest film, Queens-set “Armageddon Time,” stars Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong, with the “Succession” Emmy winner rumored to play a version of Gray’s father. “Armageddon Time” reportedly wrapped filming in December 2021.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Cannes Wish List: 50 Movies We Hope Will Make the Cut Beyond ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Elvis’

Click here to read the full article. With another awards season (thankfully) over, the time has come to look ahead to the year in cinema. Anyone concerned that the release slate for 2022 will deliver the goods shouldn’t worry: The Cannes Film Festival is on it. The year’s most glamorous movie gathering is also the most reliable place for major international cinema to take flight, and with the lineup scheduled to be announced April 14, we couldn’t be more excited. Each year, we do some digging, a little guesswork, and some wishful thinking for good measure to come up with...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars Producer: Academy Didn’t Remove Will Smith Because Chris Rock Advocated for Him to Stay

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer wants to set the record straight about that slap. In an appearance on “Good Morning America,” the Oscars telecast producer discussed how LAPD was ready to arrest Will Smith after he slapped Best Documentary presenter Chris Rock onstage. However, Rock didn’t want Smith to be removed, according to the producer. (Sources at Deadline, however, dispute Packer’s version of events and claim that Rock was never asked if he wanted Will Smith to be removed.) When the slap happened, Packer said he thought it was a bit. “I thought it was part of something...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Daniel Radcliffe Is ‘Dramatically Bored’ by Everyone Weighing in on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. Daniel Radcliffe will not be adding to The Slap discourse any time soon. The “Lost City” star revealed on “Good Morning Britain” (via Variety) that he is tired of everyone weighing in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on March 27. “I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” Radcliffe said when asked what his take was. Best Actor winner Smith slapped presenter Rock after Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Marilyn Monroe’s Death Is Investigated in New Netflix Documentary

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!. This trailer will leave you wondering: How much do we really know about Marilyn Monroe's death?. The Hollywood icon's tragic demise at age 36 has spawned conspiracies and rumors for decades. Netflix's upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, reveals unheard interviews with those who knew Monroe best, offering a fresh perspective on the night she died.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Gore Vidal
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Norman Mailer
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Donald Trump
IndieWire

Amy Schumer: ‘Still Triggered and Traumatized’ by Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Click here to read the full article. Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has shared her reaction to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock in the face onstage during the Academy Awards on Sunday night. “Still triggered and traumatized,” the comedian said in an Instagram post shared early on Wednesday morning. Some time after Will Smith accosted Chris Rock, who dissed his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during an ad-libbed joke about her hair, Schumer resumed her emcee duties. She joked, “What did I miss?” But clearly the moment was more painful for her than it seemed. “I think we can all agree that the best...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Amy Schumer ‘Wasn’t Allowed to Say’ an Alec Baldwin Joke About ‘Rust’ Shooting During the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Even though 2022 Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is “still triggered” by Will Smith attacking presenter Chris Rock during the live ceremony on March 27, the stand-up comic is using humor to “comfort” herself. Schumer took to the stage April 2 for a comedy set at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theater as part of the Aces of Comedy series, and the “Life & Beth” star didn’t hold back when it came to revealing what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences didn’t want her to say at the awards show. “I don’t even know what to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Animated Series#Cannes#Helm Norman Mailer Series#Mailer Tuchman Media#Hipster#Americana#Deadline
IndieWire

Chris Rock Receives Standing Ovation After Oscars Slap: ‘I’m Still Kind of Processing What Happened’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock returned to the stage March 30 to kick off his Ego Death World Tour, and of course the comic couldn’t not mention the viral moment from the 2022 Oscars with Will Smith. The “King Richard” star and, later, the Best Actor winner rushed the stage after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Pinkett Smith was diagnosed with alopecia, a hair loss condition. Smith assaulted Rock as Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary, and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” during the 94th Academy Awards on...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jim Carrey Says He’s ‘Fairly Serious’ About Retiring from Acting: ‘I Really Like My Quiet Life’

Click here to read the full article. After a 40-year career in Hollywood, comedy legend Jim Carrey is “fairly serious” about retiring soon. While promoting “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Carrey revealed to Access Hollywood that he is looking for a break. “Well, I’m retiring,” Carrey said. “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.” The “Ace Ventura” star added that there are certain stipulations: “It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road,” Carrey said, “but I’m taking...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

PBS’ ‘Benjamin Franklin’: TV Review

Ken Burns' latest offering is a four-hour look at the wide-ranging life of the Founding Father, inventor, diplomat and writer. I admit that I take Ken Burns for granted. You probably do as well. Basically every year, sometimes twice a year, Burns drops a rigorously sourced PBS docuseries. Sometimes they run 16 hours, sometimes only four. Occasionally, when Burns isn’t ready with a directing effort, a show he executive produced will emerge instead. There has never been a Ken Burns documentary that didn’t teach me something and give me a context in which to understand what I learned.
TV & VIDEOS
Rogersville Review

Women's History Month: Marilyn Monroe became a movie icon of the 1950s

Norma Jean Mortenson was born June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles. She was baptized Norma Jean Baker, but spent most of her young life in foster care and in an orphanage. Her mother, Gladys, developed psychiatric problems and her father — rumored to be Clark Gable, though there’s no evidence of that — was never in the picture.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World War II
IndieWire

Will Smith Is Gone, but the Academy Hasn’t Even Begun to Deal with the Sting of His Slap

Click here to read the full article. As every Hollywood publicist knows, controlling the narrative is the secret to success. When presumptive Best Actor winner Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face on the Oscars stage everyone lost that control, including Smith. “It was like someone poured concrete in that room,” producer Will Packer said on Good Morning America on Friday, in his own bid to claw back some of that power. “It sucked the life out of that room and it never came back.” Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose delivered smart speeches that did the Oscars proud. Best Supporting...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Razzie Awards Are ‘Still Discussing’ If They Will Rescind Bruce Willis’ (Dis)honor After Aphasia Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE:The Golden Raspberry Awards have rescinded Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance Award after his aphasia diagnosis was made public. Read more here. Last week, Bruce Willis was (dis)honored with a Golden Raspberry Award for his performance in the space actioner “Cosmic Sin.” He didn’t have much competition: The Razzies this year crafted a special category just for the actor, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” highlighting the eight schlock titles he starred in last year. Just four days later, Willis’ family revealed that the actor would be “stepping away” from acting after he...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
IndieWire

All the Scripted Broadcast TV Shows Cancelled, Renewed, or on the Bubble (So Far)

Click here to read the full article. April showers give way to May flowers, and April meetings among broadcast-television executives often give way to May renewals and cancellations of existing series. With so many shows currently sans such a decision, we’ll get plenty cancellation/renewal news this month as well. (More so the latter, networks are keen to keep the cancellations quiet for as long as possible ahead of May’s upfronts when broadcasters reveal their upcoming fall schedules as well as new shows.) IndieWire is a bit early to the game this year, but there’s already been a few broadcast TV shows...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Alfonso Cuarón Loved ‘The Northman’: ‘Every Single Frame Is Charged with All the Thematic Elements of the Film’

Click here to read the full article. Robert Eggers is only two features into his directing career, but he has already established himself as one of the most distinctive voices working in film today. After breaking out with the period horror film “The Witch” in 2015, he made one of the most uniquely unclassifiable movies in recent memory with “The Lighthouse” (which also treated cinephiles to a Robert Pattinson performance for the ages). Expectations were destined to be high for his third feature, and rather than rest on his laurels, Eggers chose to take on the most ambitious project of his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Reboots ‘Spy Kids’ with Robert Rodriguez Returning to Helm the Franchise

Click here to read the full article. It’s not just the Cortez family who are international spies. Over two decades since the original 2001 film’s release, “Spy Kids” is set to be reimagined by Netflix in partnership with Skydance and Spyglass. Creator Robert Rodriguez returns to write, direct, and produce the film. Cast and production details have not yet been set. The “Spy Kids” reboot will “introduce the world to a new family of spies,” per an official press release. This will mark Rodriguez’s second family film with Netflix, following the success of 2020’s “We Can Be Heroes.” David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and...
MOVIES
Washington Examiner

Andy Warhol Marilyn Monroe portrait set to hit auction at $200 million

Art legend Andy Warhol's iconic silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe is expected to break records when it goes up for auction in May at Christie’s in New York. The asking price is reportedly $200 million, with Warhol's current auction record sitting at $105.4 million. The 3-foot portrait, labeled “Shot...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy