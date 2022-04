ELKO -- More than likely you do not have to visit a Social Security office to do business with us. You might not have to call, either. Our online services webpage at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare online.

