ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PICS: NYC responds to 'Don't Say Gay' law with Florida ad blitz: 'You can say and be whoever you want'

By Adam Warner, Steve Burns
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayfMf_0ez1ZMb900

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- New York City is launching digital billboards across Florida to support LGBTQ Floridians and push back against the Sunshine State’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill signed into law last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaTnb_0ez1ZMb900
Photo credit NYC Mayor's Office

At a press conference Monday unveiling the ads, Mayor Eric Adams accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of “political showmanship” and said “demonizing a particular group or community is unacceptable.”

One of the billboards proclaims, “People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. ‘Don’t say gay’ isn’t one of them.”

Another billboard reads, “When other states show their true colors, we show ours.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5IML_0ez1ZMb900
Photo credit NYC Mayor's Office

The new ads will be up on billboards and social media through May 29 in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Adams said the billboards don't cost New York anything because the ad space was donated. They're expected to get about 5 million impressions over eight weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7eaN_0ez1ZMb900
Mayor Adams unveiling the ads at City Hall on Monday. Photo credit Steve Burns

Adams said he wants LGBTQ Floridians to know they’re more than welcome in New York, home of the Stonewall Inn and birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement—“a city where you can say and be whoever you want.”

“We’re going to loudly show our support and say to those who are living in Florida, ‘Listen, we want you here in New York,’” Adams said.

DeSantis signed the Florida bill into law last week, leading to a lawsuit against the state days later. The law forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Critics call it the “Don't Say Gay” law and argue that its true intent is to marginalize LGBTQ people and their families. The lawsuit against Florida alleges the law violates the constitutionally protected rights of free speech, equal protection and due process of students and families.

New York’s ad campaign was unveiled just weeks after Adams had a controversy of his own—he was criticized for hiring several pastors into his administration who’ve made anti-gay remarks in the past.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880

9K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Teen who fell to his death from Orlando theme park ride was over weight limit for attraction, report says

A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#State Of Florida#Gay Rights#Racism#Lgbtq Floridians#Office
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Disney suspends all political donations in Florida in the wake of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Disney announced on Friday that it would pause all political donations in Florida in the wake of a controversial state bill that restricts discussion of LGBTQ issues in public schools. Over the last few weeks, the company had received criticism for remaining silent about the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, which passed in the state Senate this week and is expected to be signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Deadline

WGA West Urges Hollywood To “Reassess” Filming In Florida Because Of State’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Click here to read the full article. The WGA West is calling on Hollywood to reconsider filming in Florida if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed by the state’s legislature last week. “We urge all WGA signatory companies to reassess not only their political giving, but also where they choose to spend their production dollars,” the guild said in a statement Tuesday. “Show, don’t tell, that you value the LGBTQ+ community.” The Florida bill, and others like it pending elsewhere around the country, makes it illegal for teachers to discuss gay and transgender issues with students in...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy