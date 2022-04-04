PICS: NYC responds to 'Don't Say Gay' law with Florida ad blitz: 'You can say and be whoever you want'

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- New York City is launching digital billboards across Florida to support LGBTQ Floridians and push back against the Sunshine State’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill signed into law last week.

Photo credit NYC Mayor's Office

At a press conference Monday unveiling the ads, Mayor Eric Adams accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of “political showmanship” and said “demonizing a particular group or community is unacceptable.”

One of the billboards proclaims, “People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. ‘Don’t say gay’ isn’t one of them.”

Another billboard reads, “When other states show their true colors, we show ours.”

Photo credit NYC Mayor's Office

The new ads will be up on billboards and social media through May 29 in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Adams said the billboards don't cost New York anything because the ad space was donated. They're expected to get about 5 million impressions over eight weeks.

Mayor Adams unveiling the ads at City Hall on Monday. Photo credit Steve Burns

Adams said he wants LGBTQ Floridians to know they’re more than welcome in New York, home of the Stonewall Inn and birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement—“a city where you can say and be whoever you want.”

“We’re going to loudly show our support and say to those who are living in Florida, ‘Listen, we want you here in New York,’” Adams said.

DeSantis signed the Florida bill into law last week, leading to a lawsuit against the state days later. The law forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Critics call it the “Don't Say Gay” law and argue that its true intent is to marginalize LGBTQ people and their families. The lawsuit against Florida alleges the law violates the constitutionally protected rights of free speech, equal protection and due process of students and families.

New York’s ad campaign was unveiled just weeks after Adams had a controversy of his own—he was criticized for hiring several pastors into his administration who’ve made anti-gay remarks in the past.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.