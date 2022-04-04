ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, PA

Wellness Resource Center hosts WalkTU to begin Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By Ryan Tian
Temple News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of students and faculty gathered around the Bell Tower on March 30, where representatives from the Wellness Resource Center discussed the importance of creating kind and compassionate spaces to break the silence around sexual assault. “It is an opportunity for the campus community to come together and learn...

Sheridan Media

Advocacy and Resource Center to bring awareness

April is Sexual Assualt Awarness Month. This is an annual campaign observed throught the US to bring awareness to sexual assualt and inform and educate the public on sexual assualt prevention. The Sheridan Advocacy and Resource Center is actively participating in this nationwide campaign. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public...
SHERIDAN, WY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crisis Center of West Texas to host Art Against Assault, now accepting submissions

The Crisis Center of West Texas will host the Art Against Assault exhibit during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.  The community art exhibit will open at 7 p.m. on April 29 at the Cactus House in Odessa. The purpose of the event is to spread awareness about sexual assault and create a safe space for survivors. The exhibit is holding an open call for artists (professional and amateurs) to create pieces that promote consent, create conversation and demand change. The exhibit will accept all mediums, as long as the art is on the theme, including photography, music, songs, drawings, poetry, spoken word, paintings, mixed media, canvas, sculptures, collages, etc. Artists may remain anonymous if they wish to do so. Submissions are due April 22 to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSTmCZksLRrTt-VfteJy2Sapalqlfx5KSSMSoSyWOF9Ra2tQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3jgc5dkJ4TyhlOw9VEQQTkArxN74_m_BOfLpir4D_8ne39CPUop0InhEA.
ODESSA, TX
WCJB

The Northstar Family Resource Center is hosting its Let’s Talk event

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Northstar Family Resource center is hosting a Let’s Talk event today. This event will gather young future leaders of Lake City. They will discuss problems and possible solutions for these community issues. The event will be held at the north-star family resource center from...
LAKE CITY, FL
