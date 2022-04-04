ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

Sheboygan Falls wears purple in honor of boy killed allegedly by his mother

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- The Sheboygan Falls community is wearing purple Monday in remembrance of a little boy who's life was cut too short. Eight-year-old...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Mother, boyfriend arrested for allegedly killing 2-year-old girl

PARKLAND, Wash. (KOMO) — A mother and boyfriend are behind bars for allegedly killing a toddler at an apartment in Washington state. Pierce County deputies found the 2-year-old girl March 11 when they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of 129th Street S. around 8:15 a.m. in Parkland.
PARKLAND, WA
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan, WI
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman, who had been serving as a night nurse for a special needs, medically-fragile child, tied the child’s arm behind her back and threw the girl hard into a crib

The mother called authorities after she believed her child’s nurse was injuring her daughter with disabilities and special needs. The nurse reportedly physically and mentally abused the disabled girl on several occasions. The woman, who had been serving as a night nurse for the victim, reportedly tied the child’s arm behind the child’s back, throwing her hard into her crib and other actions to injure the little girl, who is a special needs, medically-fragile child.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Boy#The Boy
Complex

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCTV

Young boy found on a highway riding his scooter trying to reach his mother

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An off-duty Capitol Police officer is being applauded for helping assist a little boy on HWY 27 in Northern Tallahassee earlier this week. According to a Facebook post by FDLE, Officer Sadler was driving to dinner with his wife Tuesday night when he noticed a young boy riding his scooter on the busy highway.
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
truecrimedaily

Texas man allegedly admits to killing his wife and injuring himself

EDINBURG, Texas (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested last week after he allegedly called 911 and told authorities he killed his wife. According to a press release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, on March 17 at approximately 10:10 a.m., a man, later identified as Ismael Medrano, called 911 and stated "he killed his wife." Medrano reportedly provided address details to authorities, and deputies responded to the 2900 block of Davis Road to his report.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy