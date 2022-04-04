ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cygnet, OH

Two killed in I-75 crash in Cygnet

13abc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of them died within hours of being brought to a...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Findlay man killed Sunday night in I-75 crash

CYGNET – A Findlay man and a Michigan woman were killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Interstate-75 near Cygnet. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers arrived at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. and observed approximately six involved vehicles, with two fully engulfed in flames.
FINDLAY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cygnet, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Better Business Bureau#Clipped#Traffic Accident#Ukrainian
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Trampled By Cows In Beaver County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was flown to the hospital after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman was injured Monday in Raccoon Township near the municipal building on Route 18. KDKA-TV is waiting for an update on her condition and will update the story with more information as it comes in.
NECN

Crash in Hartford Splits Car in Two, Driver Killed

One person was killed in a crash in Hartford Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to police. A BMW X5 and an Acura TL were involved in the crash. The Acura hit a utility pole and split in...
HARTFORD, CT
Fox 19

Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Monday identified two men who died Sunday in a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle on Colerain Avenue. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block near Mt. Airy Forest. Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police say. Micah Pitts, 46, was driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

One dead, one injured after gunfire at South Ave. gas station leads to crash

One male is dead and a female is injured after a crash that occurred on Gibson Street in Youngstown after gunfire was reported at a gas station on South Avenue. Police say they heard gunfire coming from a South Avenue gas station Tuesday evening and tell us they observed a black SUV fleeing the scene at a high speed and entered a brief chase.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy