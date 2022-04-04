ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

$300k available in The GIANT Company’s Healing the Planet grant program

By Aaron Marrie
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyudK_0ez1Yn8100

CARLISLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful are partnering up to bring back the Healing the Planet grant program, with $300,000 available.

The GIANT Company announced that this year’s project is aiming to improve the health and quality of waterways to help project water resources and improve the overall health of communities.

Big Country & Christian artists added to WV State Fair concerts

Those interested in applying can until April 28 on the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website . Eligible projects must happen in areas where The GIANT Company has stores including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Below are examples of qualifying projects:

  • Stream health and water quality monitoring activities
  • Marine debris removal
  • Storm water/ MS4 education initiatives
  • Lake/pond ecology
  • Watershed education activities
  • Watershed landscape measures
  • Rain gardens
  • Streambank restoration
  • Erosion control
  • AMD remediation
  • Rain barrels
  • Pollution abatement
  • Source water projection

Grants will be awarded in denominations of $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 with winners being announced in June. Last year, over $500,000 was funded to 42 recipients through the Healing the Planet grant program.

“Last year’s grant recipients demonstrated that no matter how big or how small a project may be, you can make a difference in healing our planet,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company. “As we again partner with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, this year we are shifting the focus to projects centered around our waterways and water conservation. Water is crucial for sustaining life which is why we need to protect our water resources for today and for the future.”

Additionally, customers can support The GIANT Company’s healing the planet initiatives through May 31 by rounding up purchases at any GIANT, MARTIN’S or GIANT Heirloom Market at checkout. Funds donated will benefit Keeping Pennsylvania Beautiful, Planet Bee Foundation and Rodale Insitute. For more information on programing visit The GIANT Company’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
Delaware Gazette

Community enhancement grants available

The Delaware County commissioners have announced they are accepting applications from tax-exempt organizations for their 2022 Community Enhancement Grant Program. This annual allocation from the county’s general fund has, for the last decade, provided project-specific grants to charitable agencies located and operating within Delaware County. The program has traditionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Maryland State
Carlisle, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Carlisle, PA
State
West Virginia State
Carlisle, PA
Society
Bangor Daily News

Grants available from MaineCF’s Frances Hollis Brain Foundation Fund

Grants to nonprofit organizations that serve disadvantaged, underserved, and/or vulnerable communities in Maine are available from the Frances Hollis Brain Foundation Fund of the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF). The Brain Foundation Fund awards grants to nonprofit organizations that focus on individuals who live in Auburn, Bath, Biddeford, Brunswick, Greater Portland,...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Water Resources#Programing#Erosion Control#Wtaj#Big Country Christian#Wv State Fair#Marine
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
AMD
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
One Green Planet

US Federal Program Killed 1.75 Million Animals in 2021 “to Protect Farmers and Public Health”

Wildlife Services, a division within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is reported to have killed over 1.75 million animals across the nation in 2021. The program describes its mission as providing “wildlife damage management assistance to protect agriculture, natural resources, property and health, and safety.” But the lengths to which they go and the number of animals they eradicate are seen as nothing short of ruthless and even lacking in scientific merit.
AGRICULTURE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy