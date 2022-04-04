ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns sign punter Corey Bojorquez

By Daryl Ruiter
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns signed punter Corey Bojorquez Monday.

Bojorquez, who was originally signed by New England as an undrafted free agent in 2018, spent last season with the Green Bay Packers after being acquired in a trade with the Rams.

He punted 53 times for 2,467 yards with a 46.5 average in 2021 for Green Bay, including an 82-yard punt.

After being waived in September 2018 by the Patriots, he caught on with the Buffalo Bills where he pent his first three seasons. He registered a 72-yard punt in the 2020 season, besting his previous career long of 67 yards.

Over 57 games, Bojorquez has averaged 45.4 yards per punt.

He joins Joseph Charlton, who was signed in February, in competing for the job.

