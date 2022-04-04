ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Chamber Music Society to present sextets by Brahms, Tchaikovsky on Wednesday

By Daily News Staff
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlVMs_0ez1XlOm00

WEST PALM BEACH — The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach will present its penultimate program of the season at the Norton Museum of Art on Wednesday with string sextets by Brahms and Tchaikovsky.

Society Artistic Director Arnaud Sussmann, a celebrated violinist, will be joined by violinist Chad Hoopes, violists Matthew Lipman and Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, and cellists Nicholas Canellakis and Colin Carr for “Spectacular Sextets,” which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The program features Johannes Brahms' String Sextet No. 1 (in B-flat, Op. 18), and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Souvenir de Florence."

Brahms wrote two string sextets for an ensemble of two violins, two violas and two cellos. The first dates from 1860, the second from 1865.

"The sextet may have been a rarity when Brahms approached it, but his two contributions proved so influential that they birthed a new chamber music genre, with major additions following from Dvořák, Tchaikovsky and Schoenberg in the decades to come," writes composer Aaron Grad in a program note for the work.

Tchaikovsky wrote his "Souvenir de Florence" sextet after receiving an honorary membership in the St. Petersburg Chamber Music Society in 1886. It took nearly six years for him to complete likely because he found the genre challenging.

He wrote that he found it “terribly difficult working in this new form; it seems that rather than writing for six voices, I am, in essence, composing for the orchestra, and only then arranging it for six string instruments.”

When he was satisfied with the finished score in 1892, he called it "Souvenir de Florence" in honor of the Italian city where had jotted down a melody that would become the basis of the slow movement.

Sussmann's fellow musicians Wednesday night come from a variety of backgrounds.

Hoopes is a first-prize winner in the Young Artists Division of the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition, and 2017 recipient of Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Career Grant. Highlights of recent seasons include performances with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre de Paris, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse.

Wu, a violinist and violist, has collaborated in concerts with members of the Alban Berg, Cleveland, Emerson, Guarneri, Miró, and Tokyo string quartets at venues that include the Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center. Wu is the music director of the New Asia Chamber Music Society, director of Chamber Music at the Hidden Valley Music Seminars and program creator of Sunkiss’d Mozart.

Lipman has appeared with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Minnesota Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, and the Juilliard Orchestra, and has been a featured soloist at the Aspen Music Festival, Carnegie Hall, New World Symphony, Wigmore Hall, and Walt Disney Concert Hall. A former artist-in-residence for the American Viola Society, he was featured on WFMT Chicago’s list “30 Under 30” of the world’s top classical musicians.

Carr has played with major orchestras worldwide, including the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, The Philharmonia, Royal Philharmonic, BBC Symphony, the orchestras of Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, Philadelphia, Montréal, and all the major orchestras of Australia and New Zealand. He has been a professor at Stony Brook University in New York since 2002.

Canellakis' recent highlights include solo debuts with the Virginia, Albany, Bangor, and Delaware symphony orchestras; concerto appearances with the Erie Philharmonic, the New Haven Symphony as artist-in-residence, and the American Symphony Orchestra in Carnegie Hall; Europe and Asia tours with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He is the artistic director of Chamber Music Sedona in Arizona.

If you go

“Spectacular Sextets” begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Norton Museum of Art,1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. Tickets are $75 and are available at cmspb.org.

