DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dr. Keith Bland is originally from Panama City Beach, Florida, and has traveled across the country not only for his education but also for his work. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in Fitness and Sports Management from the University of Memphis, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership, and an Education Specialists Degree in School Administration from the University of West Florida, as well as an Educational Doctorate in Health and Educational Leadership from Nebraska Methodist College.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 22 DAYS AGO