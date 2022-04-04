ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Antioch Fire Station Dedicated

jocoreport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn open house and official dedication of the new Antioch Fire Station was held Saturday, April 2nd. The new fire station is located at 10668 NC Highway 42 East, Middlesex. The 13,600 square foot fire station features five drive-thru bays, a...

jocoreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch's Red Caboose Restaurant destroyed by fire

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A well-known restaurant in Antioch was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The fire broke out at approximately 3:40 a.m. at the Red Caboose Restaurant on 210 Fulton Shipyard, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. "Well, I don’t even know what to say" said Judy...
ANTIOCH, CA
107.5 Zoo FM

New Bonner Fire Station Replaces 50 Year-Old Former Garage

Bonner Fire Captain Toby Ballard and his crew of firefighters are justifiably proud of their brand new fire station. Ballard spoke to KGVO News on Thursday in anticipation of the fire station’s open house coming up on Saturday. “The old station was built in the 1950’s,” said Chief Ballard....
MISSOULA, MT
NBC Bay Area

Vegetation Fire Reported on Kimball Island Near Antioch

Crews battled a vegetation fire on Kimball Island near Antioch Tuesday. RVFD crews were on scene at the Antioch Marina assessing a vegetation fire located on Kimball Island in Sacramento County. Photos show a large swath of land on the southern end of the island on fire. The Rio Vista...
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Antioch#The Rural Department
CBS San Francisco

Church Damaged in 2-Alarm Antioch Fire

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the East Bay were able to extinguish a fire Sunday morning that burned a building containing a church and a dental device business, according to authorities. Contra Costa County Fire units responded to a two-alarm fire in a commercial building near the 1100 block of Buchanan Road in Antioch at 7 a.m. ConFire units working at a two alarm fire, in a commercial building, near the 1100 block of Buchanan Road in Antioch. pic.twitter.com/RBMn1pWFLx — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 13, 2022 Crews had extinguished the fire by around 9 a.m., according to a subsequent tweet. ConFire extinguished a two alarm fire in the 1100 block of Buchanan Rd in Antioch. The fire was contained to one of three buildings on the property. The affected building contained a dental device business and a small church. Nobody injured. The fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/Ys3blJSbrr — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 13, 2022 The fire was contained to one of three buildings on the property. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
ANTIOCH, CA
Times Daily

Muscle Shoals orders $997K fire truck for new station

MUSCLE SHOALS — A purchase order has been issued for a new $997,708 fire truck that will be kept at the new fire station being developed to serve the fast-growing southeastern section of the city. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Fire chief says Antioch fire stations in ‘extremely bad shape,’ will seek tax levy increase referendum

Antioch’s fire chief says a tax levy increase is needed to fund critical repairs to Antioch fire stations and increase employee wages, which he says are comparable to fast-food workers. Last month, the Antioch Fire Department’s board of trustees voted unanimously to raise the tax levy via referendum on the June 28 primary ballot. “It’s […]
ANTIOCH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin council approves purchase of new fire station sites

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — In Pekin, city leaders made moves Monday night to improve fire response times and stations. Council approved the purchase of two pieces of land for more than $500,000 with the purpose of building two new fire stations. Currently, the city has three, and this move will bring the total to four.
PEKIN, IL
12NewsNow

Groves firefighters excited about Saturday grand opening of brand-new, state-of-the-art fire station

GROVES, Texas — There is growth coming to the Golden Triangle, and firefighters in Groves can't wait for community members to see the improvements. Fire crews with the Groves Fire Department are excited about the Saturday, March 26 grand opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art fire station. Firefighters said they have waited for this desperately needed upgrade for years.
GROVES, TX
KTVU FOX 2

Fire displaces several residents in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. - At least 33 people were displaced by a two-alarm fire that tore through as many as 10 apartment units at Auto Center and Sycamore drives in Antioch Friday night, officials say. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District have evacuated residents and said there were no injuries in...
ANTIOCH, CA
KWQC

Moline council considers ‘one stop shop,’ new fire station

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The city of Moline is planning some major changes to buildings and a new way for citizens to have easy access to everything they need, but there are a lot of decisions to be made to get there. The city administrator and fleet and facilities manager...
MOLINE, IL
WacoTrib.com

Waco to introduce new fire station at 25th Street Theatre site Wednesday

The former 25th Street Theatre site is set to once again host a crowd this week, but new Waco Fire Department facilities there will be the main attraction. The fire department will hold a family-friendly public grand opening from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday for the new department headquarters and community space at 1006 N. 25th St., along with the new Fire Station No. 6 on the same property. The headquarters was built to resemble the bygone theater, which set the standard for Waco movie houses when it opened in 1945, and the new facility incorporates an overhauled version of the theater’s large neon sign, with the word “station” replacing “theatre.”
WACO, TX
WSMV

Antioch locals talk new possibilities for former Hickory Hollow Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community members shared their reaction Thursday following new plans announced by city officials. On Wednesday, Metro Nashville officials announced plans to purchase the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall, and it’s causing much buzz around town. “I feel like that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Idaho State Journal

Simpson announces $7 million for new Fort Hall fire station

FORT HALL — Congressman Mike Simpson has announced plans to provide $7 million in federal funds to build a new fire station for the Fort Hall Reservation, according to a press release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The funding will address the "inadequate" facilities of the Fort Hall Fire Department and EMS, the tribes stated in the press release. The tribes' current fire station has outdated equipment and failing infrastructure and is in a poor location with limited access. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes hope that the new fire station will enable them to provide better emergency services to both reservation residents and the surrounding communities. Congressman Simpson and tribal officials will provide more information about the new fire station at a press conference set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the current Fort Hall fire station.
FORT HALL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy