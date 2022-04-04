ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batter Up: WhistlePig Launches Whiskey Aged In MLB Star David Ortiz’s Bats

By D.L. Chandler
 1 day ago

Source: WhistlePig / WhistlePig

G immicks within the distilled spirits space are commonplace but often there are diamonds in the rough, and we mention that jewel for a very specific reason. WhistlePig , a distiller of premium rye whiskey, introduced a new offering of their fine product that was aged in the old bats of famed MLB slugger, David Ortiz .

Via its new PiggyBack Legends Series, the Vermont distiller will release the first of three single barrel expressions properly titled the Big Papi Barrel. This is a 100 percent rye whiskey aged for a period of six years in oak and finished for a short six weeks in barrels comprised of Ortiz’s maple wood bats and proofed down to 96.56 percent. The whiskey is produced in a collaboration with Barstool Sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceb8O_0ez1WYTu00

Source: WhistlePig / WhistlePig

“I’m thrilled to go to bat for WhistlePig Whiskey by kicking off the first limited-edition collection in the new Legends Series,” Ortiz said in a press release statement. “This first-of-its-kind whiskey gives fans the opportunity to celebrate America’s pastime over a drink that connects them further to the sport.”

Meghan Ireland, WhistePig blender added, “If you ask anyone at the distillery, they’ll tell you my signature quote is “I’ll put anything in a barrel once.” This experiment was particularly fun in that it brings together two of my favorite things – breaking new ground for Rye Whiskey, and sports. It was incredible to collaborate with David Ortiz, whose toasted maple bats add layers of spice and caramelized notes to the bold, 100% Rye character of WhistlePig PiggyBack. I think fans of the game – regardless of team – will find a home run in the Big Papi Barrel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0xkZ_0ez1WYTu00

Source: WhistlePig / WhistlePig

WhistlePig recommends using the Big Papi Barrel whiskey in their Big Papi Old Fashioned recipe, which you can find below:

– 1½ oz WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Big Papi

– ¼ oz Maple Syrup

– 3 dashes Bitters – Fresh Orange Peel for Garnish

The bottle is going for $49.99 on the market, and more information about the Big Papi Barrel can be found by following this link .

To learn more about the other offerings from WhistlePig, click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCaNR_0ez1WYTu00

Source: WhistlePig / WhistlePig

Photo: WhistlePig

