Browning, MT

Restaurant to host 'evening of Indigenous dining' to support FAST Blackfeet

By Nora Mabie, Great Falls Tribune
 1 day ago
Serrano's Mexican Restaurant, located in East Glacier Park Village, is sponsoring an "evening of Indigenous dining" on Saturday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m., and all proceeds from the event will support FAST Blackfeet's growing health program in Browning.

At the event, Mariah Gladstone, chef and creator of IndigiKitchen, will prepare an Indigenous-style three-course meal using locally sourced foods from the Blackfeet Reservation, and Jack Gladstone will offer storytelling and live music. Food at the event will be paired with local teas and wine. A silent auction will be held on the patio, featuring artwork from local artists.

FAST Blackfeet (Foot Access and Sustainability Team) is a group of community leaders dedicated to identifying food insecurity and promoting food sovereignty, and the growing health program provides gardening resources and education to grow, harvest and process herbal tea, according to a news release.

Tickets for the event are $75. For more information, visit: serranosmexican.com/fastblackfeet.

  • What: An evening of Indigenous dining. All proceeds support FAST Blackfeet.
  • When: Saturday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Seranno's Mexican Restaurant, 29 Dawson Ave. East Glacier Park Village
  • Tickets: Visit serranosmexican.com/fastblackfeet.

#Mexican Food#Food Sovereignty#Blackfeet#Food Security#Food Drink#Indigikitchen#The Blackfeet Reservation#Mexican Restaurant
