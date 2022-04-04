ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Health Awareness to hold virtual conference

OXFORD — The eighth annual Women’s Health Awareness Conference will have an in-person viewing site at the Richard H. Thornton Library on Saturday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
This free and popular wellness conference has helped more than 4,000 women and their families in North Carolina and beyond by offering educational seminars and health resources. Pre-registration is required to inform us about lunch and COVID-19 precautions.
This year’s event features renowned health experts presenting the most up-to-date information on topics of interest to communities of color. Sessions will include chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, inflammation, autoimmune disorders and dementia.
Speakers also will address societal and environmental issues, including Black maternal mortality, reproductive health, substance abuse, domestic violence and mental health.
In an effort to promote community and health resiliency for Hispanic communities, WHA continues to provide Spanish language resources and bilingual sessions. Environmental health topics include COVID and its lasting complications, disaster preparedness and systemic and environmental racism.
Women’s Health Awareness addresses environmental health disparities in rural and urban communities of color. This year, the organizers have partnered with the Oxford-Henderson Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Granville County Department of Public Health, and the Granville Public Library to share this health conference in a convenient location.
The Office of Human Research and Community Engagement, led by Joan Packenham, Ph.D., at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS)/National Institutes of Health (NIH), is the lead sponsor of this event. Co-sponsors include Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Department of Public Health at North Carolina Central University.
For more information on the WHA conference, visit www.niehs.nih.gov/womenshealthawareness.
Individuals with disabilities who need accommodation to participate in this event should contact the Office of Human Research and Community Engagement at 984-287-4414 or whad@niehs.nih.gov.
TTY users should contact the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Requests should be made at least five business days in advance of the event.

