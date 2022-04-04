ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

And finally… the Oscar goes to… (drum roll please… ‘CODA’!

By Kim devore
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 1 day ago

It’s hard not to think of this year’s Academy Award ceremony as something as competitive as, say, a high-stakes multimillion dollar horse race. The entrants hit the starting gate, settle in, and within seconds…. they’re off!

With an astounding 12 nominations, Jane Campion’s new take on the classic western, “The Power of the Dog,” seemed to be the runaway winner and clear favorite. It was the darling of both Academy voters and critics alike.

It left competitors like Malibu’s “Don’t Look Up,” in the dust, picking up prestigious awards like the Directors Guild honor along the way. Then, suddenly, in the final stretch, sentimental honoree “CODA” (Children of Deaf Adults) packed a punch, pulling neck-and-neck with the longtime favorite. At the last minute, it picked up the pace snagging the coveted SAG awards for actors as well as Producer honors.

With “CODA” nipping at its heels, suddenly, it was now a two-horse race. And it’s CODA, then the Dog, it’s Coda and the Dog. In the final stretch, they are neck-and-neck. Get out your binoculars, it’s nail-biting time. Producers, cast and crew are on edge. Presented by Malibu’s Lady Gaga in an elegant sequins tux with Liza Minnelli by her side, the winner is … it’s… it’s CODA by a nose!!!

And it’s all over except the roses and the winner’s circle or in this case, libations at the Governor’s Ball.

The same was true for the most acclaimed animated film with “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.” That film, which comes to us from Pont Dume resident Phil Lord, was way out in front until “Encanto” made a last-minute come-from-behind victory as Best Animated Film at the BAFTA and the Producer’s Guild awards.

Advertisement

But first, came the oh-so-glamourous red carpet, which has become as much of a spectacle as those downright lavish, oversized, bowed, flowered and festooned brims at Churchill Downs.

After last year’s slimmed-down version at Union Station, (due to COVID-19) these were the Oscars as we have come to know them — glitz, glamour, head-turning, heart-stopping, jaw-dropping gowns and tuxes punctuated by a Blackbeard’s chest full of gems. Even the guys got into the act with a rainbow of colorful tuxedos in colors like light baby blue and deep raspberry.

But the air kisses were over and it was time to start the show. After years of going without a host, this production had not only one but three: Amy, Wanda and Regina, who did a fine job of navigating the course. It began with acclaim for Queen Bey, giving it her all on a well-lit tennis court in Compton where legends and champions Venus and Serena began to swing their first Cinderella racquets. Beyonce and her orchestra and backup dancers were not dressed in tennis whites but in a color you might call Penn tennis glow ball yellow.

It came as no surprise that their on-screen dad,

rapper-turned-TV-star-turned-major-movie star picked up the win as Best Actor for “King Richard.” Outstanding director went to Campion for “Power of the Dog.” Best Actress Jessica Chastain continued her streak with “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Local director Steven Spielberg was up for his take on “West Side Story.” He lost out, but the momentum continued for his Best Supporting Actress, Ariana DeBose. Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor for “CODA,” and there was a Best Original Screenplay honor for “Belfast.”

With this year’s ceremony, there was also an unsettling incident when Will Smith charged up the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock because of a joke he made about his wife’s shaved head. Rock meant it as a joke when he referred to her as “G.I. Jane.” It was a medical condition, but Smith took it personally. He later apologized.

The out-of-this-world thriller “Dune” picked up a plethora of heavy metal men for Visual Effects, Cinematography, Editing, and more, and “Cruella” puckered up wins for hair and makeup.

Although snubbed by the Academy for “House of Gucci,” Lady Gaga didn’t hold a grudge. She presented the Best Picture Award with Liza Minnelli.

“You know I like legends,” she whispered into the “Cabaret” star’s ear.

So what are these talented noms, presenters, and honorees up to next?

Stay tuned and read all about it.

The post And finally… the Oscar goes to… (drum roll please… ‘CODA’! appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

These Photos Of Billie's Oscars Performance Are Hauntingly Beautiful

It’s taken a long time for Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” to reach the Oscars stage. The James Bond theme was released in early 2020; however, because the movie No Time to Die was delayed due to lockdown delaying the film’s release, Eilish’s song didn’t get its Best Original Song nom until this year.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Blackbeard
Person
Beyonce
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Steven Spielberg
Sea Coast Echo

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while 'good 4 u' was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
MUSIC
People

What to Know About Troy Kotsur, the Oscar-Nominated Star of CODA

Troy Kotsur is breaking barriers both on and off the screen. The Arizona-born actor, who stars in 2021's feature film CODA, might've snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 Academy Awards, but his successes span wider than the silver screen. At nine months old, his parents...
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans ‘furious’ after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Bafta Awards#Sag Awards
Complex

The Game Blasts Oscars for LeBron Hairline Joke Regina Hall Told, Says Same ‘Mentality’ Led to Will Smith Slap

It’s been over a week since the Academy Awards, and celebrities are still voicing their concern over how things went down. Besides the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap, the Game is pointing to another moment he wasn’t too thrilled with: co-host Regina Hall’s joke about LeBron James’ hairline. While he isn’t placing the blame on Hall for the bit—which the rapper says was likely written by a “white writer”—Game is still encouraging his fans to “STAY WOKE.”
NBA
NBC Chicago

‘CODA' Gains Oscar Momentum With Top Prize at PGA Awards

“CODA” won the top prize at Saturday night's Producers Guild Awards, giving momentum to the possibility that the small film could have a big night at next week's Oscars. The story of three adult family members who are deaf and a fourth who is not and seeks a singing career beat out bigger contenders including “The Power of the Dog,” “Dune” and “West Side Story" to take an award that — more often than not — goes on to win the Academy Award for best picture.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Odds slashed on Coda to win Best Picture

The 2022 Oscar race could be heating up, with a surprise contender emerging to challenge The Power of the Dog for Best Picture.Jane Campion’s psychosexual western has long been the frontrunner for the Academy’s top prize, but the last week has seen odds slashed on the Apple TV+ drama Coda.Coda stars Emilia Jones as a child of deaf adults, who struggles to help her family with their fishing business while pursuing her own musical aspirations as a singer.When the Oscar nominations were announced earlier this year, Coda’s Best Picture nod was considered something of a surprise inclusion.However, recent wins...
MOVIES
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Robb Flynn cover Black Sabbath onstage with a tribute band

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn recently took to the stage to perform Black Sabbath covers with tribute band Back Stabbath – and fan footage of the night has now emerged. Flynn made the appearance – accompanied by former Forbidden bandmate, guitarist Craig Locicero – as part of his friend ‘Crummy’ Joe Cabral’s 60th birthday celebration, on March 19.
MUSIC
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
215
Followers
215
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy