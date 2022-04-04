ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Million Little Things - Episode 4.16 - Lesson Learned - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleA Million Little Things: lesson learned (4/20) “lesson learned” – Gary, Maggie, Eddie and Anna go...

spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.18 - Babies, Lies And A Resplendent Cannoli - Press Release

“Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli” – Sheldon copes with the death of a hero. Also, Missy wants to babysit, and Georgie struggles with his big secret, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Renewed for a 10th Season?

It appears that ABC are about to renew The Goldbergs for a 10th Season. Production Weekly reports that Season 10 is under active developement for Summer 2022. We'll update when the ABC officially announce it.
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts and 17 Others, One Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. CBS apparently has its “Eye” on the end of the TV season, and thus has announced season finale dates for 19 of its shows, plus at least one series finale. To date, CBS has renewed for the 2022-23 season only the following scripted shows: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas. Bull, meanwhile, is the only announced series finale. So far. [Thunderclap] In the demo, Survivor is currently CBS’ top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI and...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS star teases huge surprise ending for the season 19 finale

We're only a few episodes away from the season 19 finale of NCIS, and fans are eager to know what's next for Supervisory Special Agent Parker and his team. Ahead of the May 23 finale in the US, one of the stars of CBS's beloved procedural has teased what lies ahead for her character.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Young Sheldon's 100th Episode Shocker Marks A Dramatic Change In The Series

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth.” Read at your own risk!. Young Sheldon's 100th episode didn’t give any big reveals about George Sr.’s potential affair and death, and barely even featured any meaningful nods to The Big Bang Theory. For all that it didn’t do – and Iain Armitage’s enthusiasm had me hopeful it would do something – however, the CBS series dropped a pretty big twist on its audience when it revealed that Georgie got his new older girlfriend Mandy pregnant.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Gbenga Akinnagbe, Kyle Vincent Terry & Caroline Chikezie Join Starz Series As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Kyle Vincent Terry (Gotham) and Caroline Chikezie (Mayhem) are joining the upcoming third season of Power Book II: Ghost, Starz’s Power universe spinoff, in recurring roles. Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life. Akinnagbe will play Ron Samuel Jenkins aka RSJ, a Howard...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Walking Dead Series Finale Wraps Filming — When Will It Air? And Are You Prepared for It to End?

That’s a wrap on The Walking Dead. AMC announced on Thursday that the seminal zombie series has finished filmingthe remaining episodes of its 11th and final season. “That’s a wrap. 11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast. Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us, and what a ride it was,” star Norman Reedus tweeted.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More in April 2022

Better Call Saul is almost back, and you know what that means: Better call off your plans and make room for some great TV. The Breaking Bad prequel kicks off its sixth and final season on AMC on April 18, after finally dropping Season 5 on Netflix on April 4. On top of that exciting return, April also brings the final seasons of two Netflix hits — Ozark and Grace and Frankie — plus new seasons of Barry on HBO and Russian Doll on Netflix. New shows are in the pipeline, too, like FX's Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu and Roar on Apple TV+. You'll find them all in our recommendations for the best shows and movies released in April on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Young Sheldon’: Iain Armitage Previews the Cooper’s Crazy Dinner in the 100th Episode (VIDEO)

While it still has a ways to go to come close to matching the number of episodes of predecessor The Big Bang Theory (which had 279), prequel Young Sheldon hits a major milestone with Thursday’s episode: the 100th. That’s cause for celebration for the No. 1 comedy on television—and a good time to gather genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and members of his family together for a memorable dinner scene.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Impractical Jokers' Brian Quinn Shares Thanks And Cool Trivia About His Star Trek: Picard Cameo

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 episode “Watcher.” Read at your own risQ!. Star Trek: Picard featured a lot of surprises and familiar faces in its latest episode, “Watcher.” Fans saw not only actor Kirk Thatcher reprise his role as the punk on a bus from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, but also Ito Aghayere making her debut as a younger Guinan. Those moments were definitely highlighted and celebrated by Trek fans, but one that might’ve slid under the radar for many was the cameo role played by Impractical Jokers star Brian “Q” Quinn.
TV SERIES

