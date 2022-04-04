ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Artosphere returning to Walton Arts Center in May

By Jacob Smith
By Jacob Smith
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pddtw_0ez1VUzD00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center issued a press release Monday announcing the return of “Artosphere: Arkansas’ Arts + Nature Festival” next month.

According to WAC, the month-long celebration will feature dozens of performances inspired by and performed in nature at locations across Northwest Arkansas.

The festival is scheduled to run from May 4-27 and will celebrate art, music, and nature with performances, activities, and events.

“Artosphere events this year are generally inspired by the sun — the energy and light it provides — which is essential for life,” said Scott Galbraith, Walton Arts Center vice president of programming and executive producer. “The arts are essential to our quality of life, so it seems only natural to bring those elements together.”

The multi-week festival has performances outdoors, large orchestral concerts, and several chamber music performances in special spaces throughout our region and a mix of free and low-cost events, WAC noted.

Halsey coming to Walmart AMP

In addition to traditional orchestral, chamber music and community engagement performances, members of AFO also perform pop-up mini-concerts in a variety of settings, and participate in popular performances on the region’s scenic trails and in other beautiful natural settings.

Artosphere Trail Mix will focus on Downtown Fayetteville and the Frisco Trail, with performers and activities stationed along the trail, WAC said.

A special visual arts exhibition, “Sol,” curated by Kathy Thompson, will celebrate the themes of energy, light and sustainability. The exhibition in Joy Pratt Markham Gallery features an “Artosphere-themed sculpture” made from recycled materials; five energy-inspired, large-format paintings created by local public schools and community groups; and two pieces designed and created by Walton Arts Center staff that evoke visuals of sunlight in its various forms. The exhibition will also give patrons a look back at memorable Artosphere events and experiences.

Additional bands representing different genres will also perform throughout the festival, including Trout Fishing in America at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem in Starr Theater at Walton Arts Center, and, in partnership with Railyard Live in Rogers, The Cate Brothers and Funk Factory. Additional performance locations, artists performing during Trail Mix, film selections and events will be announced at a later date.

Except where noted below, tickets or reservations for these events are available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6. Purchase or reserve tickets to all events in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting artospherefestival.org .

The full list of festival events can be found below:

Symphonic and Classical Music Performances

World Premiere of Steve Mackey’s “Memoir”

Featuring Dover Quartet and art duo with Natalie Christa

7 p.m. | Wednesday, May 18 | Starr Theater, Walton Arts Center

Tickets: $15-25 plus applicable fees

Artosphere Festival Orchestra “Live from Crystal Bridges: Mozart in the Museum”

Featuring Van Cliburn Competition Laureate, Piano Soloist Benedetto Lupo

7 p.m. | Thursday, May 19 | Great Hall, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Tickets: $49 plus applicable fees

Artosphere Festival Orchestra 10×10 Arts Series Performance: “Tango & Passion, Music of Piazzolla, Martucci, & Mendelssohn”

FeaturingBandoneon soloist Hector del Curto

7 p.m. | Monday, March 23 | Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center

Tickets: $10 and on sale now

Seraph Brass Chamber Concert

6 p.m. | Tuesday, May 24 | Memorial Park Chautauqua Amphitheater, Siloam Springs

Free

Artosphere Festival Orchestra Finale: “An Evening of Strauss & Stravinsky”

“Don Juan, Four Last Songs, and Firebird Suite”

Featuring Soprano soloist Tiffany Townsend

8 p.m. | Friday, May 27 | Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center

Tickets: $15-$67, plus applicable fees and on sale now

Additional Music

Trout Fishing in America

7 p.m. | Wednesday, May 4 | Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

Free but ticketed event

Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem

7:30 p.m. | Thursday, May 5 | Starr Theatre, Walton Arts Center

Tickets: $33 plus applicable fees and on sale now

The Cate Brothers at Railyard Live

8 p.m. | Friday, May 6 | Railyard Live, Rogers

Partner event – Tickets at www.railyardlive.com now

Tickets: free-$20

Funk Factory at Railyard Live

8 p.m. | Saturday, May 7 | Railyard Live, Rogers

Partner event – Tickets at www.railyardlive.com now

Tickets: free-$20

Additional Events

“Sol”

May 1-31 | Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, Walton Arts Center

Open Monday through Friday from 10 am until 2 pm, 60 minutes prior to performances and during intermission

Free

Trail Mix on the Frisco Trail

5 p.m. | Friday, May 6

Free

Opera Fayetteville Second Nature

8 p.m. | Saturday, March 7 | Starr Theater, Walton Arts Center

Tickets: $15-25 plus applicable fees and on sale now

Indie Films Artosphere

7 p.m. | Thursday, May 26 | Starr Theater, Walton Arts Center

Tickets: $15 plus applicable fees and on sale now

AFO Off the Grid

7 p.m. | Thursday, May 26 | Locations and performers will be announced soon

Free

For more information about the Artosphere Festival and a complete event lineup, download the Artosphere App from Google Play or the Apple App Store or visit artospherefestival.org .

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

