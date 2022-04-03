ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the Commanders have the NFL's easiest schedule in 2022?

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
The Washington Commanders could use a break. After playing arguably the NFL’s most challenging schedule in 2021, facing elite passers such as Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Josh Allen, to a late-season COVID-19 outbreak and plenty of off-field drama, the 2022 schedule could bring some good news.

According to one of the NFL’s foremost analytics experts, Warren Sharp, his model indicates the Commanders have the easiest 2022 strength of schedule — as of now.

Sharp has Washington having the most manageable schedule using projected win totals, while the Kansas City Chiefs have the most difficult schedule.

The Eagles are No. 3, while the Cowboys are No. 6 and the Giants come in at No. 8. The NFC East will play the AFC South and NFC North in 2022, bringing down the division’s strength of schedule. The AFC South has the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, two of the worst teams in the NFL in 2021.

The NFC North features the Packers, Bears, Lions and Vikings. The Packers were the only NFC North team to finish above .500 in 2021.

Washington’s 17th game is against the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland went 8-9 last season.

If Washington’s defense can get back on track and new quarterback Carson Wentz resembles the player from 2017, the Commanders could be a bounce-back candidate in 2022.

