WYOMING, Mich. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart in the city of Wyoming Monday evening, police said. Officers responded to the Walmart at 355 54th Street SW at about 5:24 p.m., said the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man who was shot. Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

WYOMING, MI ・ 22 DAYS AGO