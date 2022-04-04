ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House passes Craig-sponsored insulin cost cap bill

By Tom Nehil
MinnPost
MinnPost
 1 day ago
The U.S. House passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig, from Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, that would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month, reported WCCO. St. Paul’s Reparations Legislative Advisory Committee will host community sessions...

