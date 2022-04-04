House passes Craig-sponsored insulin cost cap bill

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill in the Iowa House has passed 54 to 39 that would open many of the videos, tapes, and other materials in the Iowa P-B-S archives for public use. Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids says the bill is necessary because of a contract dispute between Iowa P-B-S management and former Iowa State wrestling coach Jim Gibbons over footage of a 1986 match. The bill essentially designates Iowa P-B-S material that’s at least ten years old as a public record that could be used for educational, historical, or cultural purposes — and Jones says the videos couldn’t be used to make a profit. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst (KON-first) of Windsor Heights worked at Iowa P-B-S for 14 years and says the bill is a sledgehammer when a flyswatter is needed.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 21 DAYS AGO