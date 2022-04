NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are providing new information on the series of events that happened in New Albany Monday morning. According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Circle K on Grant Line Rd. near Beechwood Ave. around 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot and killed.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO