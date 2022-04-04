ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Guyana OKs Exxon’s $10B Yellowtail offshore oil project

By BERT WILKINSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government has granted permission for U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil to develop a fourth offshore oil and gas field and the company said Monday it has made a final investment decision on the $10 billion project aimed at producing up to 250,000 barrels per day.

Guyanese authorities announced approval of the Yellowtail Project on Sunday, adding to the company’s Liza One, Two and Payara fields.

“Yellowtail’s development further demonstrates the successful partnership between ExxonMobil and Guyana and helps provide the world with another reliable source of energy to meet future demands and ensure a secure energy transition,” the company said in a statement. The new project is expected to come onstream by 2025.

It said that nearly two dozen successful oil wells since the first in 2015 allows it to so far have access to more than 10 billion barrels of oil in the Guyana Basin.

The first barrel of oil was pumped offshore in December 2019, making the country of about 800,000 people one of the world’s newest oil producers.

The approval comes in the midst of a debate between the company and several rights and environmental groups as to whether adequate insurance is in place in the event of an oil spill. Such an event could affect neighboring continental and tourism-dependent Caribbean countries, devastating economies and marine life.

Former Guyanese environmental chief Vincent Adams said Monday that the company must be made to have adequate insurance and not allowed “to water down” the language in legal documents linked to the issue.

He said the environmental agency had agreed with Exxon during his time as the country’s environmental administrator to ensure that there was at least $2.5 billion in oil spill insurance coverage.

The company which controls the high-yielding Stabroek Block along with American-owned Hess Oil and the China National Offshore Oil Corp., says it has at least $2 billion on standby in addition to the “financial capacity to meet our responsibilities for an adverse event.”

“We are committed to paying all legitimate costs in the unlikely event of an oil spill,” it said.

The company recently said that it is already preparing to apply for approval for a fifth oil field and could be ready to submit final documents by the last quarter of this year.

The success of the Stabroek Block has pushed most of the world’s leading oil firms to buy into neighboring blocks or to apply for concessions near Exxon’s. The government has already said that it will auction off several remaining blocks by the end of this year, including portions of unexplored areas by companies or those which have been given back to the state because no commercial quantities of oil and gas had been found.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

838K+

Followers

412K+

Posts

379M+

Views

Related
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Exxon Signals Record Quarterly Profit From Oil And Gas Prices

Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas alone of up to $9.3 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from oil and gas, its biggest unit, could jump by as much as $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.6 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Adams
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Guyana#Yellowtail#Ap#Exxonmobil#Guyanese#The Yellowtail Project
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Mexico president rejects suggestion U.S. could ask it for oil

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he did not expect the United States to seek more oil from Mexico, and said market turmoil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed he was right to pursue energy self-sufficiency. Speaking at a regular news...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request

Executives from some of the largest oil companies in the U.S. have refused a request by House Democrats. — Executives from some of the nation’s largest oil companies have refused a request by House Democrats to testify on sky-rocketing gasoline prices. The chief executive officers of EOG Resources...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Odessa American

ROMANO: Why aren’t oil companies drilling more?

The largest oil producers in the U.S. do not appear to have major plans to increase production through 2025, a review of U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) data and corporate reports of U.S.-based oil companies reveals, despite oil prices being over $100 per barrel and inflation raging at 7.9 percent the last twelve months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Manchin, Kelly urge Biden to open new Gulf oil leasing

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Mark Kelly of Arizona are urging the Biden administration to develop a new five-year oil and gas leasing plan in the Gulf of Mexico. In a letter yesterday to President Joe Biden, the lawmakers argued that a new schedule for the sale...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Starts Up Production From Gulf Of Mexico Subsea Tieback

Shell has started production at PowerNap, a subsea development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with an estimated peak production of 20,000 boepd. — Oil supermajor Shell has announced the start of production at PowerNap, a subsea development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with an estimated peak production of 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy