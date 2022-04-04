ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders will host Ohio State WR Chris Olave for top 30 visit

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
The Washington Commanders could use some help at wide receiver for new quarterback Carson Wentz. Terry McLaurin is a star, but Curtis Samuel’s health is a concern, and Dyami Brown still must prove he belongs in the NFL.

With the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Washington is in a position to take one of the draft’s top wide receivers. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and USC’s Drake London are expected to be the first three wideouts selected. One or two could be gone by No. 11, but the Commanders will still be in a position to land an impact receiver.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t go to many pro days, but he was present in Columbus, Ohio, last week for Ohio State’s pro day. And Rivera was spotted talking to Olave.

We’ve learned Washington will use one of its 30 pre-draft visits for Olave, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

Olave will remind Washington fans of McLaurin. He is super fast, runs precise routes and catches everything. He is also a respected teammate, something Rivera cherishes.

Olave would be a solid choice for Washington at No. 11.

Olave is the second known top 30 visit for the Commanders, who will also host Texas A&M Jalen Wydermyer. Wydermyer is not considered a first-round prospect but could go on day two or early on day three.

