State officials are asking for public input on how $600 million in hurricane recovery funds will be spent. The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an action plan to spend $600 million in federal funding for recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta as part of the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. The 30-day public comment period starts today and ends at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO