Albany, NY

Dark Star Orchestra Presents Rescheduled New Year’s Eve Concert In Albany

JamBase
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Star Orchestra delivered their rescheduled New Year’s Eve concert at the Palace Theatre in Albany, New York on Friday, April 1. The Grateful Dead tribute act recreated GD’s NYE show from the Oakland Coliseum in 1981 as part of a rescheduled run postponed due to the COVID-19...

www.jambase.com

#Concert#Grateful Dead#Gd#Nye
