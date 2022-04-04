443 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 443 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between April 1-3, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 795,164 with 12,402 deaths.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

