Mississippi State

443 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 443 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between April 1-3, 2022.

CDC study finds risk of heart issues after COVID-19 infection, 2nd vaccine dose

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 795,164 with 12,402 deaths.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

