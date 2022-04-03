ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington gets Carson Wentz a big wideout in new mock draft

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
If the Washington Commanders are going to win with Carson Wentz at quarterback in 2022, the team will need more talent at wide receiver outside of Terry McLaurin.

With the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Commanders are in a prime position to pick one of the best wideouts in a deep draft for the position. Any combination of Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Drake London (USC), Chris Olave (Ohio State) and Treylon Burks (Arkansas) are considered the top players.

Either of the two former Ohio State stars are often a popular pick for Washington in mock drafts, but in a new mock draft by Kyle Stackpole of CBS, both Wilson and Olave are off the board, leaving Washington to decide if it wants a wideout, or the draft’s top corner in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

In this mock draft, Stackpole chooses London for the Commanders.

The run of wide receivers continues as Carson Wentz gets another much-needed weapon to pair with two-time 1,000-yard receiver Terry McLaurin. London and McLaurin immediately give Washington one of the best contested-catch duos in the NFC.

At 6-foot-5, London would give Washington another big wide receiver. Cam Sims is also 6-foot-5, but he is not a starter. Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown aren’t big receivers.

Despite his size, McLaurin (6-foot-0, 210) was the NFL’s top contested-catch receiver in the NFL last season. London offers the same, which would mean the Commanders would have two outstanding pass-catchers in contested-catch situations.

While London offers a big upside, it’s difficult to imagine Washington passing on Gardner if he slips. The Commanders could look to address wide receiver in the second round.

The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned Most For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick made it clear on Saturday that he’s more than willing to accept a backup quarterback job to get back in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played in 2016, worked out at halftime of Michigan’s pro day. “I can help make you...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
