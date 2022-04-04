April is National Car Care Month

Riding high on the critical acclaim for the revived Supra sports car, Toyota's performance-vehicle skunkworks division, Gazoo Racing, is applying its tuner treatment to the compact Corolla hatchback to create the 2023 GR Corolla—and it’s a little terror. Toyota has already unleashed a GR-tuned version of its Yaris subcompact car in global markets, from which the GR Corolla borrows its turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. The three-cylinder engine is amped up to 300 horsepower in the GR Corolla and comes only with a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive. Toyota's been on a crusade in recent years to add excitement to its lineup with sportier offerings and more stylish designs, and this rally-racer inspired hot hatchback should help that effort. We expect to see the GR Corolla in Toyota showrooms before the end of 2022.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO