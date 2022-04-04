ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Spaghetti Western Fundraiser Returns

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4Rdr_0ez1SMHG00

The event raises funds for local high school and college student scholarships

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Join the San Luis Obispo Rotary Club at their annual Spaghetti-Western Fundraiser Saturday, May 7, at the SLO Veteran’s Hall from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Join them for this family-friendly event — Enjoy Cafe Roma Pasta, Top Sirloin BBQ, Wine & Beer, Cal Poly Country Line Dancing, Western Movies, Sweet Shoppe & Cake Walk, Carnival Games for the kiddos, and a Silent Auction.

Silent Auction items include local staycations & other vacation packages, local dining gift cards & wine, fishing trip, handcrafted jewelry & arts, spa packages, photography, and golf packages at several area golf courses, including the San Luis Obispo Country Club and more.

Tickets are $35 for adults (includes entry & meal), and children under 12 attend & eat for free.

All proceeds benefit local student scholarships for high school and college students, as well as local non-profits.

Due to COVID-19, this is their first event since March 2019. Now more than ever, they are in need of your support.

The event is at the SLO Vet’s Hall, 801 Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at slorotary.org or at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXd25_0ez1SMHG00

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News

990

Followers

2K+

Posts

435K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX26

Historical monument set to reopen in San Luis Obispo County

After being shut down early last year by the pandemic and destructive storms, Hearst Castle is now set to open back up to the public in San Luis Obispo. The reopening is set for May 11, after an extensive 10-month road repair that leads up to the museum. The access road goes through 22,000 bus trips and 850,000 visitors per year.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Society
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 03/14-03/20/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. March 14, 2022. 10:45— Angel Miguel...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Lawrence Mark Vasquez 1932-2022

Lawrence Mark Vasquez, 90, of Congress, Arizona, was born at the Bayview Hospital in Pacific Grove, CA. on March 16, 1932, to Ora and Ruth Wilmot Vasquez of Carmel Valley, CA. Larey died on March 18 at his home in Congress, Az. He was raised in Carmel Valley, Salinas, and Carmel. He graduated from Bay School and Monterey Union High School and attended Monterey Peninsula Jr. College.
ATASCADERO, CA
CBS Denver

Sandhill Cranes Return To San Luis Valley

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The greater sandhill cranes in the San Luis Valley are back. (credit: CPW) The birds migrate through Colorado twice a year. They landed at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge recently. According to Colorado Parks Wildlife, nearly 10,000 sandhill cranes fly through Colorado each spring. Amazing to learn more about these unique birds from people who have visited the festival now for more than two decades. Thanks to all who braved the cold mornings for an excellent weekend of wildlife viewing. pic.twitter.com/nLrBzEPrP2 — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) March 13, 2022
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Movies#Carnival Games#Spaghetti Western#Auction#Charity#The Slo Veteran S Hall#Cafe Roma Pasta#Sirloin Bbq#Wine Beer#Sweet Shoppe Cake Walk#The Slo Vet S Hall
News Channel 3-12

Laura Zarate interview: COVID outreach to non-english speakers in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - NewsChannel 12 interviewed a multi-lingual outreach leader to learn more about how San Luis Obispo County has been getting the word out about COVID-19 throughout the pandemic to non-English speakers. Watch the video of our interview with Laura Zarate to see what the county has done and continues to The post Laura Zarate interview: COVID outreach to non-english speakers in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

VFW 2814 Names Chili Cook-Off Winners

ATASCADERO — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 2814 has crowned the best chili makers of the 2022 VFW 2814 Chili Cook-off. Of the 13 chili entries, first place was won by Kristy McGill, second place was won by VFW Post Member Mark Mallory, third place was won by Terry Granstrom and People’s Choice was earned by DeDe Davis.
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Natural Healing Center delivers pain relief across San Luis Obispo County

See what makes one of the first legal cannabis dispensaries so popular. People have been using cannabis to heal themselves for thousands of years. There are many uses for the quick-growing plant and it has been noted as a beneficial medicine for all sorts of ailments. However you decide to indulge, cannabis is known to help with depression, anxiety, eating disorders, sleep apnea, trauma and much more. Cannabis has long been seen as a gateway drug, but research indicates that it may actually decrease the need for opioid pain killers and help wean a person off of addictive drugs. The cancer-fighting cannabinoids also help reduce the size of tumors and are being studied for anti-cancer effects.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Atascadero News

Live To Rock Tour to Perform at California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced that the Live To Rock Tour has been confirmed to perform in concert Monday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. The show consists of Skid Row and Warrant, with special guest Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
990
Followers
2K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy