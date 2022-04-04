ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Letter to the Editor: Camp Kilpatrick

By Letter to the Editor
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 1 day ago

Dear Editor,

Camp Kilpatrick will be drastically changed with no input from Malibu. Councilwoman Farrer had an agenda item added to the city council’s agenda for March 14. That item involved the LA County Probation Department accepting very high-risk juvenile offenders into Camp Kilpatrick, which was rebuilt, just before Woolsey, into a quite friendly rehabilitative low security place. The agenda item was the last to be heard Monday, so go to the end of the video, and you can hear some discussion. It was added belatedly because the matter did not come to the attention of Mrs. Farrer, nor anyone else in the City, until very near the meeting. She appropriately had it added. There is a detailed report that is part of the agenda “package.” My understanding is that the Board of Supervisors approved Camp Kilpatrick for this use at a meeting on September 15, 2021. Such a use was originally proposed for a probation department facility in Santa Clarita, but the citizens there raised hell, so Malibu was chosen. I’ll confess that I am among those that do not review BOS (Board of Supervisors) agenda notices. So, I didn’t know about this and neither, apparently, did anyone in the city government nor staff. If that is our paid lobbyist’s job to notify us, we were not notified, but I don’t know what they are paid for. The camp is located on Encinal Canyon Road on the north side, approximately 1/2 mile from where Mulholland splits into Mulholland and Encinal. It is not far from the old golf course. It is pretty close to the northern terminus of Zuma Ridge Motorway, the dirt road whose southern terminus is the end of Busch. The offenders to be housed are being transferred from the California Youth Authority. That body can hold people convicted of crimes up to age 25. So, the “new” inmates could be young men as opposed to the juveniles in roughly the 14-17 bracket traditionally held there. There were formerly two camps, both with lower-level offenders (think joy riding, fighting with other gang members, and the like). They are not model citizens but, I hope, have a chance, with a little direction, to become good citizens. I’ve participated in volunteer work at the camps and started, with help from some friends, a writing contest for these young men. The new “admittees” will be, unfortunately, much more likely to already be lost. We are talking about the need for much higher security than presently exists. I’ve been inside. I could not have just walked out, but closer to it than I would like for a more dangerous inhabitant. If, as reported by KBUU, Sheila Kuhl just doesn’t care about what our city council would like, she will earn a place in the LA County Hall of Shame with Deane Dana and Mike Antonovich, both of whom wanted us swimming in concrete. Camp Kilpatrick is designed to save these young people before they become the type of offenders now envisioned as a resident. We’re talking the difference between shooting out windows with beebe guns and shooting people with Glocks or Saturday night specials. My personal preference is to retain Kilpatrick for lower-risk, lower-age juvenile offenders. [Disclosure: At Monday night’s meeting, Councilman Silverstein suggested that I be enlisted to review potential correspondence between the City and the County regarding the camp. There is no formal assignment to me at this point.]

Bill Sampson, Malibu

The post Letter to the Editor: Camp Kilpatrick appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times

215

Followers

215

Posts

17K+

Views

Follow The Malibu Times and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Kilpatrick#Beebe#Youth Authority#City Council#Guns#The Board Of Supervisors#Bos#Mulholla
KTLA

Newsom clarifies California $400 gas rebate proposal concerns

A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

California has $600M in unclaimed can, bottle deposits

California is sitting on a $600 million pile of unclaimed nickel and dime deposits on recyclable cans and bottles and now wants to give some of that back to consumers. To get the state’s nearly 40 million residents to recycle more and send more deposits back to them, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration unveiled a plan […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/1/22

In Riverside County, 61 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since March 24, hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 26%, with 55 and 10 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Radio Host and Former California Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder Exits Salem Media

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder is departing Salem Radio Network, the company that has hosted his nationally syndicated show since 2016. Elder, who signed a contract in 2019 that kept him on Salem’s airwaves through 2022, will depart the show effective immediately. Salem says that Carl Jackson, a radio host from Orlando, Florida who subbed for Elder last year, will take over his timeslot until a permanent replacement is named. In a statement, Salem senior vp of spoken word Phil Boyce said that the move was “completely 100% Larry’s decision.”More from The Hollywood ReporterWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki...
Las Cruces Sun-News

Doña Ana County assures property taxpayers that Los Angeles address on return payment coupon is correct

LAS CRUCES - Doña Ana County property owners who receive second half tax notices are advised to make payments before May 10 to avoid penalty and interest charges. The return payment coupon property owners received in the mail has a Los Angeles, California, address. The county treasurer's office assures taxpayers this is correct. The county...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Reason.com

Article on "Gun Rights, Property Rights, and Takings"

The Duke Center for Firearms Law recently published my new essay on "Guns, Property Rights, and Takings." My piece is part of a symposium on "Privatizing the Gun Debate." Several additional contributions will be posted in the near future. Here are some excerpts from my essay:. In recent years, some...
LAW
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
215
Followers
215
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy