New Philadelphia, OH

Young leads Lancaster to regular season finale win

 1 day ago

New Philadelphia's Braden Young led the way as the Lancaster Thunder defeated the Shoreline Wolves 120-101 on Saturday night.

It was the last regular season Premier Basketball League home game for the Thunder this season.

The victory improves Lancaster’s record to 8-1 and secures home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Six Thunder players scored in double digits as Young led the way with 26 points. He also recorded three steals which lead to points.

Next up for the Thunder is the PBL All-Star Game on Saturday, April 16. That event will take place in Lancaster. Three Thunder players will be participating in the PBL All-Star Game including Braden Young who is averaging 16.9 point per game.

