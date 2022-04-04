ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo tool rental place offers demo for customers, constructors

By Jorge A. Vela
Laredo Morning Times
1 day ago
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvwpb_0ez1RxX000
Tool demonstration event by Hilti held at SitePro Rentals in Laredo on March 31, 2022. The demonstration of new hardware tools was the first of many that the company plans to hold in the city as they look to expand the demonstrations and also the number of stores they have in the city as well.  (Courtesy / Uriel Verazzi)

One local tool company hosted on March 31 a demonstration for their customers and local constructors of their new line of products that it is launching this year in an effort to showcase how these new innovative products are much more efficient and easier to work with.

Although the demonstration done at SitePro Rentals in Laredo was done by the manufacturing company Hilti, it is but one of many companies that the Laredo company is working with to bring to light these products in the community. The branch manager of the business states that the first demonstration was a success, and it is the first of many demonstrations of its type to come.

“A customer demo day is when one of our vendors, Hilti, was presenting some of the tools in their lineup along with some products that they are launching this year,” said Uriel Verazzi, who is the branch manager for SitePro Rentals in Laredo. “They present a lot of the tools that a lot of contractors use whether it is plumbers, electricians, flatwork contractors, and there are also a lot of tools that homeowners use as they showcased a lineup of power tools and their real showcasing was just the quality of products that they have.”

Verazzi states that they also showcased many products that had new features as well.

One of these products was a cut-off saw that matches the power of a gasoline saw but is completely run by electricity as it is battery-powered. Verazzi states that if the product’s battery is fully powered, then this equated to the same as a full tank of gas.

Some other items that they showcased during the demonstration were concrete breakers that were fully battery-powered. Verazzi also states that Hilti will release a new hammer later this year that will prove to be a real game-changer when it comes to using tools for construction.

“It really helps us show what new products are out there and how to make people’s jobs easier, how to help our customers be more efficient and in the long run save money,” Verazzi said.

Verazzi states that for his company, SitePro Rentals, this is the first time that they have been able to show off these tools to those interested, and even see some of them themselves. In fact, last week's event introduced them to some new products that they feel will be a big success for local constructors.

“We had not seen in person the new line of cut-off saws and the hammer drill, as we had not seen those in person,” Verazzi said. “It is really different just to get your hands on it and get really to work and see how easy it is.

“The tools weigh just about the same as the traditional counterparts, whether it is the gas or electric units, but you don’t have any trip hazards for the hammer, for example. The traditional one is a plug-in version, so you have a trip hazard with it and with the cords, and sometimes if you are somewhere where there is not a plug, you have to rent an additional generator. With a generator, you have to carry additional fuel and you have to make sure you are changing the filters and oil and all that.”

He states that it is beneficial to also talk to some of the vendors of the tools, as it allows them to understand fully how the products work and to what benefit they are also best used.

He states that working with this tool and also some of the other new products made him see how innovation is beneficial for the industry and is something that people who work in it should invest in efforts to make their work easier. He states that the units are not just a bit safer than the traditional products but also require less from other products that make their usage more efficient, as well as the batteries, which are easy to charge as well for them.

Customers who attend the demonstrations also have a chance to not just see the products in action but also purchase or put orders for them as well.

“They do have options to buy them at the demo show, as we are primarily a rental company but we are also distributors of a few of the manufacturers including Hilti. And so we were able to sell products at the time of the demo show or after, and obviously if people attend these shows there are usually specials where if they are buying at the show or are placing an order, they can get some special discounts,” Verazzi said. “So it is always a good idea to attend these because some of the vendors, some of our partners, will put up special offers for customers that purchase something that day or place an order that day.”

Verazzi states that many of the customers who attended were excited and thrilled about the experience, as they were eager to see the new products that they offer and also many of the customers told that they would like to see more demos from other manufacturers and companies willing to offer demos in the city.

The customers also found out during the demonstration that SitePro Rentals also has continued daily access to representatives of these companies like Army Veteran and Hilti Area Representative Al Alvarez, who hosted the demonstration, to talk about any warranty and other issues that customers may have about the products at the store rather than being on the phone with someone from a long distance.

“This is the first demo we have done at SitePro Rentals, as officially we launched as a company on Dec. 1, 2021. So this was the first time that we were able to demo something with one of our vendors here in Laredo,” Verazzi said. “We will be hosting more of these with all types of machinery, whether it is the small hand-held products like the ones that Hilti offers all the way up to backhoes, extendable booms, excavators, dump trucks. We are going to have a line up of vendors that are going to host these types of events.”

Verazzi states that the first demonstration was a learning experience, and they got a lot out of it as a company and a lot of their customers also placed orders during the demos, which shows how these types of events are needed for the business to grow. In the future, Verazzi states that SitePro Rentals will continue to grow as they plan to expand and open a new location in the city in the coming months and also plan to offer more manufacturers within their store as well.

SitePro Rentals is located at 8422 Tejas Loop, and they can be contacted by calling 956-347-1909 or visiting their website siteprorentals.com.

