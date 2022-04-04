S. Seventh St. and Washington Ave. Sunday night Lucy Perry photo

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - One man was arrested on an unrelated warrant following a four-hour long standoff that ended early Monday morning on Terre Haute's south side.



Christopher Backfish, 23, of Terre Haute was ultimately taken into custody at a residence residence near the area of S. Seventh and Putnam Streets around 1 a.m. He was wanted on a warrant for a parole violation.



Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Backfish is a person of interest in an ongoing criminal recklessness/resisting law enforcement incident from early Saturday morning in which a handgun was fired from the suspect vehicle while fleeing the scene.

See story:

https://www.indianacentralnews.com/terre-haute-news/standoff-ends-investigation-ongoing-after-shot-fired-in-earlier-pursuit