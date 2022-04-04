ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Standoff ends; investigation ongoing after shot fired in earlier pursuit

 1 day ago

S. Seventh St. and Washington Ave. Sunday nightLucy Perry photo

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - One man was arrested on an unrelated warrant following a four-hour long standoff that ended early Monday morning on Terre Haute's south side.

Christopher Backfish, 23, of Terre Haute was ultimately taken into custody at a residence residence near the area of S. Seventh and Putnam Streets around 1 a.m. He was wanted on a warrant for a parole violation. 

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Backfish is a person of interest in an ongoing criminal recklessness/resisting law enforcement incident from early Saturday morning in which a handgun was fired from the suspect vehicle while fleeing the scene.

