Corgi Beach Day 2022 takes over Huntington Beach

By New York Post Video
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

More than 1,000 corgis descended upon Huntington Beach, California, for a dog-gone adorable meet-up. Pooches participated in a 1980s-themed costume contest, limbo and musical chairs. For more cute corgi videos from The Post, click here , here and here .

