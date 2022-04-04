Corgi Beach Day 2022 takes over Huntington Beach

Related
Dozens of horseshoe crabs take over Florida beach
Dozens of horseshoe crabs took over a Florida beach just in time for spring break, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years. “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Jake's rescue Ranch on March 18
In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Quickley is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play ball! The little 8 pounder is big on cuddling. He’s hypoallergenic, friendly with other dogs and all people. Noel is a 7-month Shihtzu...
People
Mountain Lion Tranquilized Inside California Office Building Will Be Released into the Wild
Workers inside an Irvine, California, business got a wild surprise on Tuesday when a 113-pound male mountain lion raced into their office building. According to CBS News, police and wildlife officials first spotted the mountain lion roaming around an industrial park. Authorities attempted to capture the cat, but the animal got spooked and ran into the building for Morse Micro Office before police officers could apprehend the animal outside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pethelpful.com
9 of the Cutest Small Dog Breeds
Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
Video of Dog Mom Teaching 8-Week-Old Puppies to be 'Calm' Applauded Online
Viewers praised the dog mom for her parenting practices. "Someone get that mama a martini," one viewer said.
The 10 most popular dog breeds in US: Poodles leap into top 5
NEW YORK (AP) — Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers’ heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club’s top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. The club’s annual popularity rankings come out Tuesday,...
WSVN-TV
Crews begin taking down iconic Deauville Beach Resort
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the end of an era for an iconic Miami Beach hotel. Crews on Saturday started to take down the Deauville Beach Resort. The city had issued a permit to demolish the hotel, which had made history since the late 1950s as a destination for Hollywood celebrities and music superstars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Most popular puppy names for 2022 in honor of National Puppy Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Whether you have a puppy or dog, or are planning to get a new addition to the family soon, picking out a puppy’s name is one of the most exciting things about the process. Giving a pet a name is kind of like giving them a personality or an identity. It is also the way you can come up with special nicknames for them.
New ski patrol puppy welcomed at Solitude Mountain Resort
On National Puppy Day, Solitude Mountain Resort is welcoming a "paw-sitively" adorable new addition to their ski patrol team!
People
Hero Shelter Dog Who Saved Rescuer's Son as Rhode Island Police Canine Gets Her Own Movie
Ruby the hero dog is about to be a movie star. The rescue canine's life story is the basis for the new Netflix film, Rescued by Ruby, which premieres on March 17. The movie will follow the dog's remarkable journey from shelter pet at risk of being put down to hero police K9.
Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms
Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 puppy training tips no one ever tells you
It’s National Puppy Day — and Americans from coast to coast are celebrating all the fur babies who may or may not be chewing on their furniture at this moment. If your lovable new puppy is prone to having accidents on your living room carpet or jumping on house guests — fear not. Pet expert and puppy trainer Andrea Arden, who is based in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital some helpful (and often unthought of) tips to train your pup to be the perfect canine.
Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11
In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
Coeur d'Alene Press
An even dozen dogs
For the second time in the past year, the Kootenai Humane Society has received dogs from a hoarding situation in Idaho. KHS on Saturday took in 12 Chihuahuas, terriers and dachshunds ranging in age from 4 months to 5 years old. They were among 72 dogs found in a yard...
Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Bideawee on April 1
In this week's Paws & Pals, Bideawee presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes.
WJHG-TV
No Drinking on Beach
According to the Brain Injury Association of America, at least 3.6 million people in the U.S. sustain a brain injury each year and there are more than 5.3 million individuals in the United States who are living with a permanent brain injury-related disability. That's one in every 60 people. Walk...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Dog of the Week: Penny
Sweet Penny came to Spark Rescue with her two sons (Sheldon and Howard). Penny lived in a tent with her family before being put out on the streets with her pups!. Penny is a 2-3 year old female Yorkie/ Norwich Terrier/ Poodle Mix (best guess). Penny weighs just 8 pounds and has the most beautiful soulful eyes and gorgeous red coat. Penny is well socialized with other dogs but has had little exposure to cats.
Over 1600 pounds of trash removed from beaches after beach cleanup
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With tourism season in full swing, that means more people and more trash on the beach. For the second year in a row Keep PCB Beautiful hosted The Great American “Be A Beach Hero” 27 Mile Beach Cleanup early Saturday morning. These cleanups help keep marine life safe. Core […]
The Flakes Noticed This One Thing About Billings Dogs & Owners
Today they came out with the most popular dogs in America. This info is compiled by the American Kennel Club. No surprise to me since I have owned them for a long time: The Lab is the most popular dog in America. This dog is like the Ford F-150, the number one dog for 31 straight years.
New York Post
New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.https://nypost.com/
Comments / 0