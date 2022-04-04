ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Zelensky overcome with emotion as he visits horror at Bucha

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxN84_0ez1RjQ400

U krainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was visibly emotional Monday when he visited the ruins of the Ukrainian town Bucha , a suburb located northwest of the country's capital city Kyiv.

Dozens of bodies lay on the street, left behind after Russian soldiers retreated from the area. Some of the bodies were shot at close-range, others had signs of torture reminiscent of the Soviet's attack on Germany during World War II.


"These are war crimes and will be recognized by the world as genocide," Zelensky said, according to the Daily Mail . "It's very difficult to talk when you see what they've done here. The longer the Russian Federation drags out the meeting process, the worse it is for them and for this situation and for this war. We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women, and murdered children."

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaks to the press in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, on April 4, 2022. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 3, 2022 the Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)


Zelensky added that despite the devastating attacks from Russia, people were working together to make sure pets and animals were fed.

BIDEN SEEKS WAR CRIMES TRIAL AGAINST PUTIN OVER UKRAINE CONFLICT

Ukraine's prosecutor general said more than 400 bodies of civilians have been recovered in Kyiv's surrounding cities. The mayor of Motzyhn and her family were among the 20 civilians killed and buried in a mass grave. Other mass graves have been found in the surrounding cities, including one with more than 300 bodies in Bucha, according to Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk.

(Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (center) walks in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, on Monday. Zelensky said Sunday that the Russian leadership was responsible for the civilian killings in Bucha, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army.


Stories also surfaced from survivors about Russian troops rounding up the elderly and other men to shoot them in front of their families. One woman said Russian forces shot her son in front of her, according to the Daily Mail. Others have claimed that soldiers killed civilians and then rolled over the bodies with tanks and that women have been raped by Russian soldiers. Footage of a Russian torture chamber has also been released, which includes one body where the victim was shot in the knee prior to their death, the Ukrainian military said.

World leaders have condemned the massacres in Ukraine, vowing increased strict sanctions against Russia and sending more supplies to Ukraine. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said justice would be served. A spokesman for Johnson added it was "clear Vladimir Putin crossed the threshold of barbarism some time ago." Johnson also pledged to send special investigators to the International Criminal Court where they will gather evidence for a war crime tribunal.

Other world leaders have echoed the call for a tribunal and vowed to send investigators to gather evidence, including the United States. President Joe Biden called Putin a war criminal.

"This guy is brutal, and what's happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone sees it," Biden said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Russia has pulled two-thirds of its forces away from Kyiv and its suburbs and into Belarus, which has been an ally of Russia during the invasion. A senior U.S. official told the Daily Mail that the troops are expected to be refit, resupplied, and redeployed to somewhere else in Ukraine.

Four million Ukrainians have fled to other European countries under a refugee program activated by the European Union, which allows Ukrainians to enter and live in European countries without a permit for one year.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer

197K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

108M+

Views

Follow WashingtonExaminer and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
New York Post

Zelensky vows to ‘kill every bastard’ who murdered mom, 2 kids outside Kyiv

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to hunt down and kill “every bastard” who murdered a mom and her two kids fleeing a Kyiv suburb. A wrenching snapshot of the tragic family’s bodies in the aftermath of a Sunday attack on Irpin captured the world’s attention. A man also seen in the photo lying on the pavement was later identified as a family member who died, too.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Russia reveals it has had 'almost 10,000 soldiers killed with another 16,000 injured' as satellite photos show Putin's forces digging in around Kyiv and 'planting mines' in sign that their advance has stalled

Russia has lost almost 10,000 soldiers in less than four weeks in Ukraine, according to its own figures. The death toll – an incredible tally for a war that the Kremlin believed would be over within days – was published by a pro-government website, but quickly taken down.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Telegraph

Watch: Ukrainian troops blow up Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

A Russian armoured column trying to get into Kyiv was pushed back in a devastating strike from Ukrainian forces on Thursday morning. Video posted on twitter of footage seemingly shot from a drone shows the line of around 30 tanks and armoured vehicles, including a TOS-1 Thermobaric missile launcher. At...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Genocide#War Crimes#Ukraine#U Krainian#Ukrainian#Russian#Soviet#The Daily Mail#Getty Images#Ukainian
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed and 600 Russian troops surrendered yesterday, says Zelensky

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said today.The Ukrainian president, speaking at a news briefing, said that negotiating teams from Kyiv and Moscow had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.He urged Western nations to be more involved in negotiations to end the war, but welcomed efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.Mr Zelensky also revealed that between 500-600 Russian soldiers had surrendered to Ukrainian forces on Friday.The Ukrainian president said he had spoken to German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
197K+
Followers
62K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy