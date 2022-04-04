ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Greater Cheyenne Greenway spring clean-up scheduled for May 7-22

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTLk2_0ez1RXmE00

CHEYENNE – Spring is here, and the city of Cheyenne appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and their significant maintenance contributions.

The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring clean-up effort is scheduled for two weeks this year, May 7 through May 22.

As usual, boots or sturdy shoes, long pants and gloves are a good idea for appropriate wardrobe for clean-up efforts. The Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide trash bags and lightweight gloves upon request.

If you would like to “Adopt a Spot,” if anything has changed with your contact information or Greenway segment preference, or if you are unable to continue with the program, contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at 307-638-4379 or jvetter@cheyennecity.org.

Please contact Cheyenne Greenway staff when your segment is complete, and crews will pick up the filled bags from the side of the Greenway path following your clean-up.

