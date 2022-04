Financial institutions, including STCU, are seeing a sharp increase in scammers trying to trick consumers into revealing account numbers and other sensitive information. The attacks are taking the form of bogus emails and texts designed to look like they originate from your bank and credit union. In some cases, fraudsters have taken the additional step of linking to counterfeit websites that can look remarkably similar to a financial institution’s website.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 18 DAYS AGO