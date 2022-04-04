ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials identify homicide victim after body found lying in Beaumont ditch Monday afternoon

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found along a north Beaumont street on Monday. The victim's body was...

