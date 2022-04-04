ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near the Columbia River, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
POLITICS
Idaho8.com

Extremely Windy Monday with some mountain snow

TONIGHT: We should increase the cloud cover by having mostly cloudy skies throughout tonight and the overnight hours. No rain or snow showers though are expected. Winds will stay as light breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 30's. TOMORROW: We will be having one of...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Camden, Charlton, Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Camden; Charlton; Glynn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN NASSAU...CAMDEN...SOUTHEASTERN GLYNN AND EAST CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kings Ferry, or 9 miles southwest of Woodbine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Kingsland, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Woodbine, Jekyll Island, Cumberland Island, Harrietts Bluff, Dover Bluff and Colesburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westport, WA
City
Pacific, WA
County
Cowlitz County, WA
County
Wahkiakum County, WA
State
Oregon State
County
Clark County, WA
County
Pacific County, WA
State
Washington State
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Columbia River#Wind Gust#Doppler#Clatskanie#State Route 4
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Florence, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLORENCE AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES At 816 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Indiantown, or 13 miles southeast of Lake City, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Henry around 820 PM EDT. Johnsonville, Hemingway and Kingsburg around 825 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Stuckey. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Florence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Florence FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast South Carolina, including the following counties, Darlington and Florence. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Florence, Darlington, Timmonsville, Lamar, Quinby, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, Darlington Raceway, Sardis, Cartersville, Mars Bluff, Francis Marion University, Carolinas Hospital System - Cedar Tower, Mcleod Regional Medical Center, Health South Rehabilitation Hospital and Carolinas Hospital System. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burleigh, Morton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. High profile vehicles should use caution while driving. Target Area: Burleigh; Morton; Sheridan WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Burleigh, Morton and Sheridan Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Big Horn Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Big Horn Basin, Southwest Big Horn Basin, and Southeast Big Horn Basin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Haskell; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075...076...084...085 AND 086 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075...076...084...085 AND 086 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075...076...084...085 AND 086 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens and Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward. * Winds...Northwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 50s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy