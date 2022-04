Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players of all time, he is arguably the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time, but the one place that Kobe often doesn't get the credit he deserves is in the GOAT debate. People sometimes don't even list Kobe in their top 10, which is a bit bizarre considering his resume and the things he achieved during his time in the league. Even Shaq thinks Kobe gets disrespected.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO