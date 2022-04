MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The number of new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin remains low, but not as low as yesterday. The 7-day average went up slightly, from 341 to 353 cases per day, after 450 new cases were confirmed in the latest tests. Keep in mind, one day up (or down) does not make a trend, and we’ll be watching what happens to the state’s numbers during and after spring break and Easter get-togethers.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO