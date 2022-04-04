ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle accident near Centennial Hills Hospital (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
 2 days ago
On early Saturday morning, five people suffered injuries following a traffic collision near Centennial Hills Hospital.

As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck took place at about 6:30 a.m. near Deer Springs Way and North Durango Drive. Once first responders arrived, they transported five people to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The identities of the injured victims have not been revealed. It is unknown how many vehicles in total were involved in the crash. The events that have led up to the accident also remain unclear at this time. No additional information has been provided by the officials.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

April 4, 2022

Source: KSNV

