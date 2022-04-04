‘I’m in trouble’: Indianapolis man charged after deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after a hit-and-run that left a man dead.

The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of East Troy Avenue and Brandenburg Drive. Police responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. on March 18.

According to a court document, when police arrived at the scene, they found Christopher Seiler being treated by medics. His girlfriend was also at the scene.

After talking to Seiler’s girlfriend, police learned that they were arguing at the intersection of Troy Avenue and Fisher Road around midnight when he left the vehicle and started walking on Troy. After a few minutes, she decided to check on him.

When she got close to the intersection, the document states she saw Seiler severely injured in the street. She started tending to his injuries and called 911. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

While driving around the area, the court document states a detective saw an open garage a half-mile away from the scene with a crashed vehicle inside. The document goes on to state that the vehicle appeared to hit the bottom of the garage door as it went up and crashed into the contents of the garage as if the driver was hurriedly entering the structure.

The detective was in the street waiting for backup when the document states that William Dixon left the home saying, “I know I’m in trouble, and I need a lawyer.”

After reading him his rights, officers asked if he wanted to give a statement. The court document states he said, “I’m in deep trouble, I know. I just want to make this as painless as possible.”

While waiting for the search warrant, the document states Dixon said, “my mom would turn over in her grave if she knew what I did.”

Police also talked to Dixon’s girlfriend, who said he took the vehicle to a poker game. When he got home, the document states Dixon woke her up upset. She told police he was acting suspiciously in the backyard while trying to get ahold of his father.

Dixon was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury. A trial is set for June 15.

The morning of Seiler’s crash also saw two other deadly hit-and-run crashes around Indianapolis.

“If you cause an accident, you should stop. Clearly, that’s the right thing to do,” said Charles Miller.

Charles Miller’s mother Carol was also killed in a hit-and-run crash on Troy Avenue. Michaela Voyles has been charged in connection with that death.

Charles just wishes drivers would be more careful behind the wheel.

“Don’t get tunnel vision. You need to keep aware of your surroundings, not only people walking, but other drivers,” said Miller.

“The law wants you to stop and render air because you could potentially save someone’s life,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Mears hopes the charges serve as a lesson to drivers everywhere.

He also hopes someone speaks up to help solve the third death the same morning on East 21st Street where 7-year-old Sevion Sanford died after being hit by two cars near his bus stop.

No arrests have been made in that case.

“Hopefully people are morally motivated to do the right thing and help out,” said Mears. “We understand traffic accidents occur. That’s a civil issue. It’s not a criminal issue. What is 100 percent of the time a criminal issue is when people leave the scene of an accident,” said Mears.

Anyone with information on Sanford’s death is still asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

