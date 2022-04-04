ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘I’m in trouble’: Indianapolis man charged after deadly hit-and-run

By Jesse Wells, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hx2lx_0ez1MNf300

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after a hit-and-run that left a man dead.

The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of East Troy Avenue and Brandenburg Drive. Police responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. on March 18.

Indy couple reported missing in Nevada

According to a court document, when police arrived at the scene, they found Christopher Seiler being treated by medics. His girlfriend was also at the scene.

After talking to Seiler’s girlfriend, police learned that they were arguing at the intersection of Troy Avenue and Fisher Road around midnight when he left the vehicle and started walking on Troy. After a few minutes, she decided to check on him.

When she got close to the intersection, the document states she saw Seiler severely injured in the street. She started tending to his injuries and called 911. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

While driving around the area, the court document states a detective saw an open garage a half-mile away from the scene with a crashed vehicle inside. The document goes on to state that the vehicle appeared to hit the bottom of the garage door as it went up and crashed into the contents of the garage as if the driver was hurriedly entering the structure.

The detective was in the street waiting for backup when the document states that William Dixon left the home saying, “I know I’m in trouble, and I need a lawyer.”

After reading him his rights, officers asked if he wanted to give a statement. The court document states he said, “I’m in deep trouble, I know. I just want to make this as painless as possible.”

While waiting for the search warrant, the document states Dixon said, “my mom would turn over in her grave if she knew what I did.”

Police also talked to Dixon’s girlfriend, who said he took the vehicle to a poker game. When he got home, the document states Dixon woke her up upset. She told police he was acting suspiciously in the backyard while trying to get ahold of his father.

Dixon was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury. A trial is set for June 15.

The morning of Seiler’s crash also saw two other deadly hit-and-run crashes around Indianapolis.

“If you cause an accident, you should stop.  Clearly, that’s the right thing to do,” said Charles Miller.

Charles Miller’s mother Carol was also killed in a hit-and-run crash on Troy Avenue. Michaela Voyles has been charged in connection with that death.

Court docs: Woman fatally struck person while driving back from airport

Charles just wishes drivers would be more careful behind the wheel.

“Don’t get tunnel vision. You need to keep aware of your surroundings, not only people walking, but other drivers,” said Miller.

“The law wants you to stop and render air because you could potentially save someone’s life,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Mears hopes the charges serve as a lesson to drivers everywhere.

He also hopes someone speaks up to help solve the third death the same morning on East 21st Street where 7-year-old Sevion Sanford died after being hit by two cars near his bus stop.

No arrests have been made in that case.

“Hopefully people are morally motivated to do the right thing and help out,” said Mears. “We understand traffic accidents occur. That’s a civil issue. It’s not a criminal issue. What is 100 percent of the time a criminal issue is when people leave the scene of an accident,” said Mears.

Anyone with information on Sanford’s death is still asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 16

Penhawk
1d ago

The guy knew he hit someone because he was trying to hide. I don't know how someone could hit someone and just take off. Accidents happen stand up and take responsibility.

Reply
8
Check out more stories from
FOX59
FOX59

22K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from last month. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said preliminary charges against 28-year-old Brooke Bowling include failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving while suspended with a prior and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Indy man released from jail holds family hostage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3300 block of Rue Chanel for a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female and two children being held hostage by an adult male. Officers asked both of the kids to come...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Nevada State
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31. According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indy entrepreneur shot to death at home in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS– A well-known and respected local entrepreneur was shot to death at a home in Castleton. Just before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning, police were called to Timber View drive and found a man shot. That victim died shortly after being rushed to the hospital. The deadly shooting remains an active investigation, but the violence came […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Woman Shot at Bar, Then Later Involved in Crash On I-65

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman died Saturday morning after a shooting and car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police heard there were shots fired just after 2 a.m. at JD’s Pub on Eagle Highlands Way. That’s near Eagle Creek Parkway and 38th Street. When the police arrived, they could not find a victim. Then they were told that the victim was being driven to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catastrophic Injury#Indy
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD releases suspect images in 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a 2021 shooting on Indy’s east side. Police say a man was found shot in the 2000 block of E. Michigan Street on June 26, 2021. He was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Missing woman found dead in St. Joseph River

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI -- A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found dead in the St. Joseph River, Michigan State Police reported Monday, April 4. An Endangered Missing Advisory for Sithembile Dube was issued the evening of Sunday, April 3. Later that evening, about 8 p.m., MSP said Dube’s body was located in the St. Joseph River, near Berrien Springs.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
FOX59

3 shot at far east side apartment off of Mitthoeffer

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at apartments on the far east side sent three people to the hospital late Monday. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. to the Amber Woods apartments on John Marshall Drive (near Mitthoeffer Road and 38th Street) for a report of a person shot. Responding officers located three victims: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

2 slain at Indiana gas station; police shoot, wound suspect

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot two people at a gas station in southern Indiana and took a woman at a restaurant hostage before officers shot and wounded him as he drove toward them. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says the man was...
NEW ALBANY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy