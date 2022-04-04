ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Lease Orders 32 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) expanded its airplane portfolio with an order for 32 additional 737-8 and 737-9 jets with Boeing Co (NYSE:...

