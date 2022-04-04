Air Lease Orders 32 Boeing 737 MAX Jets
Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) expanded its airplane portfolio with an order for 32 additional 737-8 and 737-9 jets with Boeing Co (NYSE:...www.benzinga.com
Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) expanded its airplane portfolio with an order for 32 additional 737-8 and 737-9 jets with Boeing Co (NYSE:...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0