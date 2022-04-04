ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

These Utah cities have the most affordable living in the country

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2xJE_0ez1LoKl00

UTAH (ABC4) – What’s the most affordable place to live and work in the U.S. today?

With record inflation raising the cost of everything for many folks, some may be looking for a change in pace. Perhaps moving to a city where living costs are more manageable could be the right move for you and your family.

A new study by GoodHire analyzed data from 155 U.S. cities to find those with the most opportunity and affordability for residents.

“Across the country we dealt with continued restraints and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, threats to an already shaky labor market, spiking housing costs, and record inflation that saw prices increase at the fastest rate in 40 years,” officials say. “Many Americans have struggled this past year, and those same people are looking for financial relief in 2022.”

NEW PROGRAM: Lower your water bill with new Utah water meter grant

The study considered seven key factors for cities with a labor force totaling over 150,000:

  • Wage Growth (20% weight)
  • Unemployment Rate (10% weight)
  • Job Growth (20% weight)
  • Percentage of Jobs Open (10% weight)
  • Renter Affordability (15% weight)
  • Homeowner Affordability (15% weight)
  • Real Per Capita Personal Income (10% weight)

After weighing all of the data involving these key factors, experts have narrowed down the cities where opportunity and affordability are most accessible.

Despite the real estate market experiencing an unprecedented boom, three Utah cities are still presenting residents with both job opportunities with relatively manageable living costs.

The top 10 most affordable U.S. cities to live and work in 2022 are:

  1. Sioux Falls, Idaho
  2. Reno, Nevada
  3. Provo, Utah
  4. Madison, Wisconsin
  5. Huntsville, Alabama
  6. Charleston, South Carolina
  7. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  8. Ogden, Utah
  9. Salt Lake City, Utah
  10. Spartanburg, South Carolina

The top 10 least affordable U.S. cities to live and work in 2022 are:

  1. Los Angeles, California
  2. Hartford, Connecticut
  3. Corpus Christ, Texas
  4. Bakersfield, California
  5. Shreveport, Louisiana
  6. Modesto, California
  7. El Paso, Texas
  8. New York, New York
  9. Rockford, Illinois
  10. McAllen, Texas

To calculate the best job markets in the country, experts factored in the number of job opportunities, earning potential, and housing affordability.

UTAH’S BEST: Where to find the best burrito in Utah, according to Yelp

U.S. cities with the best job markets in 2022:

  1. Reno, Nevada
  2. Spartanburg, South Carolina
  3. Savannah, Georgia
  4. Provo, Utah
  5. Boise, Idaho
  6. Naples, Florida
  7. Ogden, Utah
  8. Salt Lake City, Utah
  9. Phoenix, Arizona
  10. Palm Bay, Florida

To check out the full list of the most affordable cities to live and work in throughout the nation, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 8

If you enjoy reading articles from
ABC4
ABC4

11K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow ABC4 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ABC4

Who are the six billionaires in Utah?

(STACKER) – The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
State
Wisconsin State
State
Georgia State
Local
Utah Business
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Goodhire#Americans
ABC4

Cities with the worst commutes in Utah

(STACKER) – When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy