Clarksburg, WV

2 people charged for meth and heroin in Clarksburg

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people have been charged in Harrison County after one admitted they were going to sell drugs.

Joshua Stemple

On April 1, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling the area of W.Va. Rt. 19 near Lumberport when they saw a black Chrysler 300 bearing a Virginia license plate which had “defective equipment” and “crossed left of the double yellow center line,” according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, they approached the vehicle’s driver, identified as Joshua Stemple, 23, of Salem, and the vehicle’s passenger, Ashley Hammer, 33, deputies said.

Ashley Hammer

Deputies then had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for the odor of narcotics, according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating approximately 28 grams of meth, 9 grams of heroin, a set of digital scales and $187 in cash in bags on the floor where Hammer sat, deputies said.

After receiving his Miranda statement, Stemple told deputies “he knew he was giving [Hammer] a ride to a residence in Lumberport so she could sell drugs,” according to the complaint.

Stemple and Hammer have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

Guest
1d ago

I thought that they want to get the drugs off the streets.Only $5,000 bond.They need to up it by $30,000 if they want to get them off the streets.

